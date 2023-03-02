Police: McKeesport teen opened fire at housing complex in father's defense

A McKeesport teen is facing weapons charges after police said he attempted to shoot a man who, during a fight Wednesday afternoon, had pulled a gun on the teen’s father.

The teen survived, but two other men died as a result of the shootout.

Davon Flewellen-Belton, 18, was arrested Wednesday on two weapons charges. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, McKeesport police responded to a call of shots fired in buildings 47 and 55 of the Crawford Village housing complex, according to a criminal complaint.

First responders found three men who had been shot.

Jerred Duncan, 22, of Turtle Creek, was found in front of building 43 with a gunshot wound to the torso, the complaint said. He died at the scene. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Jordan Eubanks, 30, of McKeesport, was found inside building 47 with a gunshot wound to the chest, the complaint said. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Allegheny County Deputy Sheriff Vincent Czerniewski saw Flewellen-Belton, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, running from the initial scene near building 47, police said. After detaining him, Czerniewski said he found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, with a magazine that had three live rounds, in the left pocket of Flewellen-Belton’s black and blue jacket.

Flewellen-Belton said he fired in self-defense at another man who was shooting at his father, according to the complaint.

Video footage from Crawford Village showed Eubanks talking with multiple people outside his apartment at building 47, authorities wrote in the complaint. Duncan is seen punching Eubanks and then Eubanks proceeds to pull out a gun and fires multiple rounds in Duncan’s direction.

Flewellen-Belton can be seen running across the parking lot, retreating from the gunfire, according to the complaint. When he returned, Flewellen-Belton was seen shooting in the direction of Eubanks.

It remained unclear Thursday whether Eubanks was Flewellen-Belton’s father or if another man was at the scene when the shooting broke out.

