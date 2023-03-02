Open in App
Mckeesport, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Police: McKeesport teen opened fire at housing complex in father's defense

By Justin Vellucci,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTbaR_0l5KqaYu00

A McKeesport teen is facing weapons charges after police said he attempted to shoot a man who, during a fight Wednesday afternoon, had pulled a gun on the teen’s father.

The teen survived, but two other men died as a result of the shootout.

Davon Flewellen-Belton, 18, was arrested Wednesday on two weapons charges. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, McKeesport police responded to a call of shots fired in buildings 47 and 55 of the Crawford Village housing complex, according to a criminal complaint.

First responders found three men who had been shot.

Jerred Duncan, 22, of Turtle Creek, was found in front of building 43 with a gunshot wound to the torso, the complaint said. He died at the scene. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Jordan Eubanks, 30, of McKeesport, was found inside building 47 with a gunshot wound to the chest, the complaint said. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Allegheny County Deputy Sheriff Vincent Czerniewski saw Flewellen-Belton, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, running from the initial scene near building 47, police said. After detaining him, Czerniewski said he found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, with a magazine that had three live rounds, in the left pocket of Flewellen-Belton’s black and blue jacket.

Flewellen-Belton said he fired in self-defense at another man who was shooting at his father, according to the complaint.

Video footage from Crawford Village showed Eubanks talking with multiple people outside his apartment at building 47, authorities wrote in the complaint. Duncan is seen punching Eubanks and then Eubanks proceeds to pull out a gun and fires multiple rounds in Duncan’s direction.

Flewellen-Belton can be seen running across the parking lot, retreating from the gunfire, according to the complaint. When he returned, Flewellen-Belton was seen shooting in the direction of Eubanks.

It remained unclear Thursday whether Eubanks was Flewellen-Belton’s father or if another man was at the scene when the shooting broke out.

• 3 dead, 2 injured in separate McKeesport shootings, police say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mckeesport, PA newsLocal Mckeesport, PA
Man fatally shot in McKeesport identified
Mckeesport, PA21 hours ago
18-year-old accused of shooting teen inside hotel has court appearance
Monroeville, PA19 hours ago
Man dead after shooting in McKeesport; victim identified
Mckeesport, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittsburgh police seeking suspects in vandalism of Bloomfield church
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Church on Sciota Street vandalized, Pittsburgh police say
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Man wanted since 2021 arrested in Wilmerding
Wilmerding, PA20 hours ago
Police: Pair spotted clearing out North Buffalo garage jailed on felony burglary charges
Rural Valley, PA1 day ago
Tree of Life suspect Robert Bowers appears in court for first time in 4 years as trial proceeds
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Jury selection to begin in Calvin Crew trial
Pitcairn, PA1 day ago
Car crashes into home, forcing evacuations in North Braddock
Braddock, PA1 day ago
No injuries reported in Spring Hill fire
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Connellsville fire claims life of 58-year-old woman, coroner confirms
Connellsville, PA2 days ago
Suspect in deadly Moxham shooting apprehended in Las Vegas, DA says
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
New Kensington woman accused of letting toddler eat pot-laced candy to stand trial
New Kensington, PA3 days ago
Family says loved one overdoses in shelter and treatment facility
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Video shows man arrested by heavy police presence outside hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Woman accused of punching Allegheny Valley Hospital guard, biting second one arrested on felony charges
New Kensington, PA3 days ago
Ambulance service denies it injured woman who fell off stretcher during medical event
Arnold, PA1 day ago
Woman killed, 5 others escape during trailer fire in Bullskin Township
Bullskin Township, PA2 days ago
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting girl at Monroeville hotel arrested
Monroeville, PA4 days ago
More details released in deadly McKeesport shootings
Mckeesport, PA4 days ago
Police accuse man of assaulting Vandergrift woman, stealing her debit card, car
Vandergrift, PA2 days ago
Westmoreland inmate assault tied to Arnold fatal shooting, detectives say
Arnold, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy