BC Arts Council to host poetry workshop

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Arts Council is hosting a poetry workshop on Tuesday, March 14th.

The workshop will be facilitated by Dr. Joshua Lewis, a Binghamton resident who obtained his PhD in English from Binghamton University in 2012.

Lewis’ poetry has appeared in SUNY Broome Community College’s literacy magazine, Breaking Ground, along with other literary journals such as the Patterson Literary Review and the Edison Literary Review.

He has also worked as a poetry editor for the Broome Review and is editing various poetry manuscripts for submission.

The workshop is free and is open to the general public. You can either walk-in or pre-register here .

The BCAC is located at 223 State Street in Binghamton.

