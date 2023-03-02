Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
Louisville Public Media

Heavy rain and damaging winds are headed to Louisville

By Ryan Van Velzer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g4RY_0l5KgVSN00
Heavy Rain expected in Louisville on Thursday night into Friday. ( National Weather Service of Louisville / National Weather Service of Louisville)

The first wave of this system will roll in late Thursday and put down heavy rain of two to three inches in Louisville, and possibly even more in Southern Indiana, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

Meteorologist Ron Steve says the rains may cause localized flooding that could affect the Friday morning commute.

“Flooding is going to be an issue,” he said. “If there are any roadways on your commute that are subject to flooding, turn around, don't drown. It only takes about a foot of moving water to float your car.”

A second wave of thunderstorms will hit the city Friday bringing hail, damaging winds and the possibility for tornadoes. Steve says they could bring wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.

“These are more of the rapid spin ups, so if you get a tornado warning you need to take quick action,” Steve said.

This week happens to be Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky . Experts recommend families have emergency supplies, a safe place to and a family communication plan ahead of any severe weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Five dead, thousands without power in Ky. following thunderstorms and high winds
Louisville, KY2 days ago
SEVERE RISK: Flooding Rains, Damaging Winds & Severe Storms...
Louisville, KY4 days ago
'As quickly as possible': LG&E officials asked about timeline for power restoration
Louisville, KY16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One Tornado Touched Down Friday During Storms
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Highlands grocery store restocking after power outage
Louisville, KY17 hours ago
Tornado and Damaging Wind Risks
Lexington, KY4 days ago
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather, tornado watches in effect
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Storms, heavy rain, high winds leave damage in parts of Louisville and southern Indiana
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Barricades placed at intersections in Louisville due to flooding
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Reports of severe storm damage across Kentucky, southern Indiana
Louisville, KY4 days ago
2 deaths in Kentucky due to severe storms
Frankfort, KY4 days ago
Former Louisville Forecaster Becomes First Woman to Issue Convective Watch
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Louisville opening free storm debris drop-off sites for Jefferson County residents on Monday
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Temporary road closure in East Jefferson County
Louisville, KY18 hours ago
JCPS cancels class on Monday, 9 schools without or with partial power
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Winter isn't over yet for Kentucky
Louisville, KY6 days ago
Louisville city leaders, LG&E provide update on storm response efforts
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Payne lays down the law for Cards in ACC tourney: Be good or be gone
Louisville, KY21 hours ago
BOZICH | The End is near after Louisville loses to Virginia, 75-60
Louisville, KY2 days ago
LMPD shuts down Waterfront Park, Big Four Bridge
Louisville, KY13 hours ago
Ky. Senate votes to preserve aging coal-fired power plants
Louisville, KY2 days ago
First responders conduct water rescue in Louisville
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit on Southern Parkway
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville ranks 3rd in U.S. for most premature deaths from coal-fired power pollution
Louisville, KY3 days ago
2023 ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket, schedule, odds
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Louisville, KY2 days ago
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Broadway
Louisville, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy