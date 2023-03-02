Heavy rain and damaging winds are headed to Louisville

Heavy Rain expected in Louisville on Thursday night into Friday. ( National Weather Service of Louisville / National Weather Service of Louisville)

The first wave of this system will roll in late Thursday and put down heavy rain of two to three inches in Louisville, and possibly even more in Southern Indiana, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

Meteorologist Ron Steve says the rains may cause localized flooding that could affect the Friday morning commute.

“Flooding is going to be an issue,” he said. “If there are any roadways on your commute that are subject to flooding, turn around, don't drown. It only takes about a foot of moving water to float your car.”

A second wave of thunderstorms will hit the city Friday bringing hail, damaging winds and the possibility for tornadoes. Steve says they could bring wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.

“These are more of the rapid spin ups, so if you get a tornado warning you need to take quick action,” Steve said.

This week happens to be Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky . Experts recommend families have emergency supplies, a safe place to and a family communication plan ahead of any severe weather.

