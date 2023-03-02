How Auburn's loss to Alabama affects their KenPom ranking

Auburn basketball needed a big win on Wednesday in order to pad their resume, and solidify a place in the NCAA Tournament, and was two-and-a-half minutes away from doing so.

Auburn led for 36:53 of game time on Wednesday at Alabama before Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly connected to two free throws with 1:37 remaining to break a 73-73 tie. Auburn’s Allen Flanigan made a layup with 0:55 remaining to tie the game again and force overtime.

In the extra stanza, Alabama outscored Auburn, 15-10, to earn the 90-85 win.

“We needed that (win) to get into the NCAA (Tournament), and we didn’t get it,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in an emotional postgame interview with Andy Burcham of the Auburn Sports Network.

How will the NCAA Tournament committee see Auburn’s close loss on the road to Alabama? It is too early to tell. But the Tigers have one more shot to earn a trip to the big dance when they welcome No. 14 Tennessee to Neville Arena on Saturday afternoon.

As Auburn continues to claw towards a tournament berth, here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the major categories that are recognized by KenPom following the tough loss to Alabama on Wednesday.

Overall Ranking: No. 29

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn rises one spot in the KenPom after a tough loss to Alabama on Wednesday. They are now sixth as far as SEC teams rank. Houston, UCLA, Tennessee, Alabama, and UConn round out the top five heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 71

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Auburn also got a respectable bump in adjusted offensive efficiency by moving up to No. 70 from No. 77 after the Kentucky game last Saturday. According to KenPom, Auburn is projected to score 111.7 points per 100 possessions. Gonzaga is the nation’s best in this category by scoring a projected 123.9 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 22

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Auburn suffers a small setback in adjusted defensive efficiency, falling from No. 19 to No. 22 following Wednesday’s game. KenPom’s forecast projects Auburn to allow their opponents to score 94.8 points per 100 possessions. Auburn’s next opponent, Tennessee, is the top program in this category by allowing a projected 86.7 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted tempo: No. 156

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn also sees a slight fall in tempo from No. 153 to No. 156. KenPom projects Auburn to create 67.9 possessions per contest. In Wednesday’s game at Alabama, Auburn had 75 possessions, and scored on 37 of them. St. John’s is the nation’s best team at creating offensive opportunities by forcing a projected 73.4 possessions per game.

Strength of Schedule: No. 30

The Tuscaloosa News

Auburn’s close with at No. 2 Alabama boosts their strength of schedule to No. 30, up from No. 33 last Saturday. Oklahoma boasts the nation’s toughest schedule while St. Francis (NY.) has the easiest.

Tennessee ranking

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee earned their 22nd win of the season on Tuesday by defeating Arkansas, 75-57 in Knoxville. Here’s where the Volunteers stand in the KenPom ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Neville Arena.