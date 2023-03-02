Open in App
Nashville, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Fire Dept. Looking for Hickory Lake Apartments Arsonist

By Michael Carpenter,

6 days ago
Photo from Nashville Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 1, 2023) Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find an arsonist still unidentified after starting a fire at Hickory Lake Apartments on December 5, 2022.

Fire Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding the person who set fire to the 2-story commercial office building.

Around 1:00am on December 5, 2022, Metro DEC Dispatchers sent NFD personnel to 3940 Apache Trail for reports of a fire alarm. As they were approaching, crews could see smoke coming from the location and upgraded to a full fire response.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. They forced entry into the side door and found the building unoccupied. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and there were no injuries.

NFD Fire Investigators were called to the scene and located security cameras recording at the time of the fire. A person can be seen walking through the parking lot towards the office prior to the fire, setting the fire, and then exiting the premises.

If you have information about this fire or the person who set the fire you are asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

