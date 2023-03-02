Open in App
Pine Hills, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Families of TV reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in Pine Hills shooting speak out

By Sarah Wilson,

5 days ago

The families of the TV reporter and 9-year-old girl who were killed in Pine Hills shootings last week will spoke out for the first time this afternoon.

Attorney Mark NeJame, who is representing the families of both Dylan Lyons and T’Yonna Major, had the families address the media and the public during a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

>>> STREAM THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE <<<

Lyons and Major both died after deputies say they were shot by Keith Moses, 19, in Pine Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 22. They were two of the five people Moses is accused of shooting that day. Natacha Augustin, 38, also died in the shootings.

Read: Fundraisers created to support families of slain reporter Dylan Lyons, 9-year-old T’yonna Major

See a timeline of events of what happened in Pine Hill that day here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeU7r_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TR38_0l5IyCHs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cL3pN_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gSZu_0l5IyCHs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x14D4_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8yZR_0l5IyCHs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pynOo_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnBpu_0l5IyCHs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjIxX_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkflS_0l5IyCHs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDL2e_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH2Do_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMzo7_0l5IyCHs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXsDb_0l5IyCHs00

Read: Deputies release minute-by-minute timeline of shootings that killed woman, reporter & girl

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pine Hills, FL newsLocal Pine Hills, FL
Arbitrator sides with Postal Police union on patrol debate amid arrow key attacks
Orlando, FL8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SEE: Process to take down Orlando FreeFall begins following death of 14-year-old boy
Orlando, FL8 hours ago
Man dies, woman seriously injured in shooting at Sanford apartment complex
Sanford, FL1 day ago
Woman arrested in connection to teen shot in Brevard County, police say
Rockledge, FL2 days ago
1 person injured in shooting at Orlando gas station
Orlando, FL4 hours ago
Man arrested after robbing bank in Leesburg, police say
Leesburg, FL1 day ago
Man dies after being shot inside closed Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages
The Villages, FL14 hours ago
Teen shot in Brevard County, airlifted to hospital, police say
Rockledge, FL2 days ago
Daytona Beach man details gator attack while stepping outside of home
Daytona Beach, FL17 hours ago
Firefighter accused of vandalizing Orlando mural with anti-police messaging
Orlando, FL1 day ago
DeLand Police Department reports overall drop in crime in 2022
Deland, FL4 hours ago
Update: Man dies after shooting in unincorporated Cocoa, sheriff’s office says
Cocoa, FL2 days ago
2 hurt in Sanford shooting, police say
Sanford, FL1 day ago
Alligator euthanized after biting Volusia County man’s leg in his front yard
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Orlando man sentenced to federal prison for role in ‘brazen’ bank burglary, ATM theft
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Authorities identify 3 of 4 people killed after 2 small planes collide in Central Florida
Winter Haven, FL8 hours ago
Florida Highway Patrol looks for new troopers at hiring event, simplifies application process
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Maryland Fried Chicken Winter Garden to close after 57 years
Winter Garden, FL1 day ago
Historical markers commemorating women’s suffrage installed in Orlando
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
After 8 straight days of record heat, cooler air is on the way
Daytona Beach, FL4 hours ago
Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday in Central Florida
Orlando, FL20 hours ago
Popular Central Florida thrift store, damaged by Hurricane Ian reopens for business Monday
Winter Park, FL2 days ago
Orlando City, Orlando Pride & CITY Furniture delivers hope to families
Orlando, FL2 days ago
McAlister’s Deli set to open new Orlando location on Monday
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Out-of-state firms gobble up homes in Central Florida
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Up, up & away: 3 rocket launches planned for Florida’s Space Coast this week
Cape Canaveral, FL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy