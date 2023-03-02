Want to transfer your Denton ISD student to a different campus? Here’s how

Sometimes, parents want to transfer their child to another school without leaving their school district.

The reasons are as varied as the families themselves. Some parents want to follow a campus’ reputation, or have their fingers crossed that a teacher with great word-of-mouth will have room for one more student. Some want their student to continue attending a school that offers the International Baccalaureate program. Still others seek out campuses that are said to serve students with diagnoses like ADHD or dyslexia with a deeper bench of expertise.

Which schools are open for transfers, and which are closed

In Denton ISD, elementary school capacity is 740 students, and an elementary closes for transfers at 85% capacity.

Middle schools reach capacity at 1,000 students and close at 90% capacity.

Denton and Ryan high schools reach capacity at 2,400 students and close at 90% capacity. Guyer and Braswell high schools reach capacity at 2,800 students and close at 90% capacity.

SOURCE: Denton ISD

OPEN Percent capacity CLOSED Percent capacity

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Adkins 57% Cross Oaks 96%

Alexander 79% Evers 87%

Bell 83% Hawk 85%

Blanton 69% Hodge 85%

Borman 56% Pecan Creek 90%

E.P. Rayzor 43% Providence 85%

Ginnings 83% Rivera 85%

Houston 66% Sandbrock 97%

McNair 69% Savannah 96%

Nelson 68% Shultz 91%

Newton Rayzor 83% Union Park 97%

Paloma Creek 82%

Stephens 61%

W.S. Ryan 82%

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Calhoun 78% Strickland 94%

Cheek 70%

Crownover 81%

Harpool 79%

McMath 78%

Navo 75%

Myers 82%

Rodriguez 64%

HIGH SCHOOLS

Denton 86% Braswell 101%

Guyer 92%

Ryan 96%