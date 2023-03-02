2025 4-Star WR Jaime Ffrench set to visit Alabama for Junior Day

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama is expected to have a slew of talented prospects on campus this weekend for Junior Day. One of the more promising recruits scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa is 2025 wide receiver Jaime Ffrench.

Ffrench plays wide receiver at Madarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He possesses good size at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. As a junior, Ffrench had 44 receptions for 671 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also runs track and plays basketball for the school as well.

Ffrench’s older brother, Maurice, played wide receiver at Pittsburgh from 2016-2019. The Panthers have offered Jaime and hosted him for an unofficial visit in July.

It will be interesting to see if Alabama can pry Ffrench away from in-state programs like Florida and Florida State. The Tide may also have to fend off his brother’s alma-mater, Pittsburgh.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaime Ffrench’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 41 6 10

Rivals 4 23 – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 – – –

247 Composite 5 23 4 5

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida

Projected Position Wide receiver

Height 6-1

Weight 175

Class 2025

Other offers