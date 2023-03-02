Tory fury as Partygate investigator Sue Gray made Keir Starmer’s chief of staff

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to appoint Sue Gray – the senior civil servant who oversaw the Partygate inquiry into Boris Johnson ’s government – to be his new chief of staff.

The move sparked outrage from Jacob Rees-Mogg who called for an inquiry into her contact with Labour while working as a civil servant, and other Johnson allies, who claimed the Sue Gray report now appeared to be a “left-wing stitch-up” aimed at undermining the ex-PM.

Ms Gray, who led the investigation into rulebreaking Covid parties at No 10 and Whitehall, quit her senior role at the Cabinet Office on Thursday with a view to joining Sir Keir’s team.

A Labour spokesperson confirmed Ms Gray had been offered the chief of staff job and said Sir Keir was “delighted” that she is hoping to join the team.

However, the Cabinet Office is “reviewing the circumstances” under which Ms Gray resigned on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Gray is thought to have applied to Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) – the watchdog which scrutinises roles taken by ex-ministers and top civil servants – only on Thursday afternoon about the job.

She may have to wait at least three months before she can start a new role, according to rules for permanent secretaries or equivalent figures leaving government departments.

But the watchdogs have proved unenforceable in the past. Although Acoba can offer recommendations on the suitability of post-government roles, it is ultimately up to Rishi Sunak to sanction or block any appointment.

Senior Tories shared outrage at the idea of the senior figure taking a top job with Labour. They pointed to Ms Gray’s role in key events which led to Mr Johnson’s downfall, accusing her of bias.

Her damning report on “failures of leadership” led to a Metropolitan Police probe which saw Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined for attending a birthday party inside No 10.

Nadine Dorries , a top Johnson loyalist, said the move was “not surprising” – claiming Ms Gray’s Partygate report was a “stitch up” of the ex-PM and his staff.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “So much for an impartial civil service, the Gray report now looks like a left-wing stitch-up against a Tory prime minister.”

The former cabinet minister and close ally of Boris Johnson told GB News on Thursday night that Ms Gray’s decision to take a job with Labour “invalidates” her report into lockdown parities in Downing Street and Whitehall.

“It is hard not to feel that she has been rewarded and offered a plum job for effectively destroying a prime minister and creating a coup. This blows apart the idea of civil service impartiality. This appointment stinks,” he said.

“This appointment invalidates her Partygate report and shows that there was a socialist cabal of Boris haters who were delighted to remove him.

“We should have an inquiry into what she has done in her contact with Labour while she’s been a civil servant, particularly those with the office of the leader of the opposition.

“Her report is discredited along with the testimony that was collated by her. That’s why there must be a proper inquiry.”

Tory peer Lord Cruddas – another Johnson backer – pointed out that the Gray report had been sent to the privileges committee currently investigating whether the former PM lied to parliament. “Surely this is a conflict of interest, report and [the privileges] committee has no credibility. What a stitch-up,” he tweeted.

One source close to Mr Johnson claimed the validity and findings of Ms Gray’s Partygate report had been “completely destroyed”.

“Keir Starmer appointing Sue Gray as his chief of staff reveals what many have suspected all along – Partygate was a deliberate and manufactured plot to oust a Brexit-backing Conservative prime minister,” the ally said.

Tory MP Mark Jenkinson responded by saying “all part of the plan” with a pair of eyes emoiji, also suggesting Ms Gray had shown bias against Mr Johnson or his government.

News of Ms Gray’s Labour job caused anger among Conservative MPs at an away day at the luxury Windsor Fairmont Hotel organised by Mr Sunak. Brendan Clarke-Smith was “genuinely shocked” and said people would understandably question the “impartiality” of the Partygate report.

But the Tories also joked about the Partygate saga at a quiz at the end of their election strategy session. In a “famous sayings” round they were asked about Conor Burns’ infamous defence of Mr Johnson – that he had been “ambushed by cake”.

Dave Penman, head of the FDA union representing senior civil servants, said it was “unforgivable” for Tory MPs to question Ms Gray’s integrity during the Partygate probe.

“I can understand why some people are surprised or disappointed that Sue Gray has resigned and may take up the role with Labour. What’s unforgivable, from people who know and worked with her, is question her integrity over the Partygate report.”

Sir Tony Blair’s former chief of staff has welcomed the move. Jonathan Powell, who left the diplomatic service to work for Mr Blair, said appointing someone with such a “strong track record” was “another sign that Labour is ready to take over the reins of power”.

But Whitehall officials were stunned by the “pretty unprecedented” move – with one reacting to reports by saying: “Oh Christ.”

Alex Thomas, from The Institute for Government think tank, said the move would be “difficult for the civil service”, saying it would give “critics a stick” adding: “Tricky development for those defending impartiality.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party has offered Sue Gray the role of chief of staff. We understand she hopes to accept the role subject to normal procedures. Keir Starmer is delighted she is hoping to join our preparations for government and our mission to build a better Britain.”

Speaking at the Global Soft Power Summit 2023 on Thursday, Mr Johnson said he still does not understand why he was fined over the Partygate controversy.

“I thought that was pretty funny until they actually fined me for having lunch at my place at the cabinet table in 10 Downing Street,” he said. “Although I still don’t understand the rationale behind it, I do understand the key point, that the law is enforced here without fear or favour.”

Mr Johnson eventually received one of the 126 fines issued by the Metropolitan Police while investigating parties in Downing Street and Whitehall that breached lockdown laws.

It comes as the latest figures showed Labour raised £7.2m in donations between October and December 2022 – £2.4m more than the Tories (who raised only £4.8m).

Data from the Electoral Commission shows Labour raised £3.2m in individual donations while the Tories raised £3.6m, narrowing the gap when it comes to support from wealthy backers.

The £2m given by Lord Sainsbury, returning to Labour after the Jeremy Corbyn era, was the party’s single biggest donation of the year. He said he wanted “to see Keir Starmer become prime minister as soon as possible”.