‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby’s Ex Sues Candiace Dillard Bassett For $2 Million Over Accusations He Hooked Up With A Man

@ashleyboalchdarby/instagram; bravo

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby 's ex Michael Darby has filed a defamation lawsuit against his soon-to-be ex-wife Ashley’s co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents, Michael took issue with remarks that Candiace made during an argument with Ashley during the current season of the Bravo show .

bravo

During the verbal altercation, Candiace told Ashley, "Your husband likes to leave you and go to a man named [censored]'s house and suck his ----." Candiace later accused Michael of paying for sexual relations.

In court documents, Michael said he fired off a cease and desist earlier this year, but Candiace refused to retract her statements. The suit demands $2 million in damages.

Candiace has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Back in 2018, Michael was accused of inappropriately touching a cameramen’s butt. Criminal charges were brought but then later dropped.

bravo

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in April, Ashley and Michael announced their split after 8 years together.

“It’s been almost 8 magical years,” Ashley said.

“We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” she said .

“People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,’ Darby added.

@ashleyboalchdarby/instagram

She continued , “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

Ashley ended, “We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love.”