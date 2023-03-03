Most Viewed / Honored: SHPD recognizes officers, partner agencies, community members

St. Helens Police Officer Adam Raethke is Officer of the Year and Sgt. Jon Eggers is the St. Helens Police Department Supervisor of the Year.

St. Helens Police Department officers, partner agencies, and community members were honored at an annual St. Helens police awards banquet ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 26. The commendations presented at the banquet recognized officers and community members for their exemplary service, conduct, and life-saving efforts that went above and beyond the normal high standards of their positions.

Officer and Supervisor of the Year

Officer Raethke was described as someone with an unparalleled work ethic, tenacity, and commitment to service. In addition to his regular patrol duties, he also serves as a deputy medical examiner in Columbia County, according to a release from the City of St. Helemns. In 2022, Raethke was instrumental in working with detectives to identify and charge suspects involved in fentanyl distribution in the area.

Sgt. Eggers was noted for his professionalism and dedication to service. He is widely respected within the St. Helens Police Department and in the surrounding community, according to the release. Eggers has served as the Department’s K-9 handler for over 20 years in addition to his patrol supervisor duties. In 2022, Eggers and K-9 Ryder successfully tracked and apprehended a potentially armed suspect in a residential neighborhood.

Eggers also responded to an active apartment fire in 2022 where he helped lead initial fire suppression efforts, and in another case, he worked with a young sexual assault victim to identify and arrest the suspect.

Officer and Community Commendations

During the ceremony, St. Helens Police Department presented multiple commendations to officers and community members for extraordinary accomplishments in 2022. Commendations are given to recognize exemplary officer or citizen conduct that goes beyond the high level of professional conduct expected of employees of the St. Helens Police Department.

A Commendations Board reviews and approves the recommendations for commendation. The St. Helens lieutenant oversees the board and additional members include one sergeant and three officers. Department members take turns serving on the Board.

Unit Citation for Valorous Conduct

This commendation is awarded to members of a unit who, as a team, perform extraordinary acts involving valorous conduct which extends far above the normal call of duty or service performed at great risk to personal safety or life in an effort to protect property or save human life.

Sgt. Doug Treat, Officer Bryan Cutright, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Anthony Boswell, Scappoose Police Officer Shaun Barret, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Collin Brehm were recognized for their response to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on October 5, 2021. Officers and deputies immediately began evacuating residents from a burning building and clearing rooms until fire personnel arrived on scene.

Meritorious Service Award

This commendation is awarded to an individual member, or to a unit acting as a team, for a highly unusual accomplishment under adverse conditions with some degree of hazard to life to the member, unit, or other person.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Brandon Riffel received the award for assistance in a St. Helens Police Department investigation which had ties to a residence in Gresham. After reviewing a huge volume of reports and records, DDA Riffel presented the investigation to a Multnomah County Grand Jury which led to the suspect’s indictment for Attempted Murder, Attempted Assault I, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Officer Adam Raethke, Officer McKenzie McClure, Officer Kolten Edwards, Detective Dylan Gaston, and Corporal Matthew Smith were alos honored for investigating a series of overdose cases which were suspected to involve fentanyl. The investigation crossed state lines, and led to the identification of a suspect who was ultimately arrested by federal authorities in January 2022.

Sgt. Doug Treat, Sgt.Jon Eggers, Officer Matthew Molden, Officer Jamin Coy, and Officer McKenzie McClure were recognized for responding to an apartment building fire at 700 Matzen Street on October 22, 2022. Officers immediately began fire suppression efforts and evacuating residents prior to fire personnel arriving on scene. Thanks to the fast response of officers, the fire was contained and did not spread to the rest of the building.

Community Service Award

This commendation is awarded to an individual member, or to a unit acting as a team, for rendering an extraordinary and continuing service to the community (on- or off-duty) and without risk to personal safety.

Sgt. Jon Eggers, Corporal Matthew Smith, and Michelle Tremblay with the Amani Center for investigating a report of the sexual assault of a minor which led to the arrest of a suspect who received 34 felony charges related to the case.

Exemplary Service Award

This commendation is presented to an individual or unit for a singular accomplishment of substance without risk to personal safety but under adverse and difficult conditions.

Sgt. Jon Eggers, Officer Terry Massey, and Officer Jeremy Howell were honored for tracking and apprehending a potentially armed suspect involved in a theft report in a residential neighborhood in St. Helens.

Corporal Matthew Smith and Detective Dylan Gaston were honored for investigating a missing persons case which led to the arrest of a suspect indicted for attempted murder and charged for federal firearms offenses.

Sgt. Doug Treat, Officer Bryan Cutright, Officer Kolten Edwards, Corporal Matthew Smith, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Anthony Boswell were recognized for the recovery of stolen construction equipment, motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, ammunition, and other property from a residence in St. Helens.

Service Awards

Three St. Helens Police Department employees were also recognized for providing distinguished service in special assignments and job duties.

Sgt. Doug Treat for his role as a firearms instructor. Records and Evidence Specialists Hailey Holm and Pati Ruiz for reorganizing the SHPD’s evidence room.