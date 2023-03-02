Traveler Claims to Have Captured a Ghost's Voice at Haunted California Hotel

Whether or not you'd actually want to stay in one yourself, you have to admit that haunted hotels are pretty fascinating. There's something so interesting about hearing the stories that go along with the ghost sightings that so many people claim to have experienced in hotels all over the world. And that includes what some consider one of the most haunted hotels in San Diego : The Hotel Del Coronado.

This hotel holds a lot of history — it was built in 1888, and the Grand Floridian hotel at Walt Disney World was modeled after it. And according to @codyloveshorror on TikTok, it also happens to be very haunted.

She checked into room 3327, thought to be the most haunted room in the hotel. As the story goes, hotel guest Kate Morgan took her own life near that room in 1892, and her spirit is believed to still be there to this day.

In the video, OP shared a recording of what she thinks is Kate's voice, telling her not to use the gun... and we might be hearing things, but after listening to the audio, we think so, too.

Even the Hotel Del Coronado's website references Kate's ghost , explaining that she had been found dead there on a staircase of a gun shot wound, though there's still debate about whether or not it was self-inflicted.

The hotel calls her a "relatively harmless ghost," adding that she sometimes plays little pranks on guests.

We're interested to know if others have experienced Kate's pranks, too. Either way, this is a gorgeous hotel with so much history.

