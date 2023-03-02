Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson Comparison: Who Is The Better Player Right Now?

This is a full comparison of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft is quite far away, although we are already seeing a ton of young talent showcasing their talents across the USA and especially in France. Draft Night is a moment of hope and optimism for NBA teams, especially in the modern NBA, where teams are either competing for a championship or tanking for elite prospects. There are many average or below-average teams across the NBA as a result, and each of them will be hoping for a top-3 pick, at the very least. Of course, the 2023 NBA Draft is shaping out to be an iconic one because of the number of elite prospects that could, in fact, become NBA All-Stars.

The two players who are most likely to become superstars out of the 2023 Draft are Victor Wembanyama and Scott Henderson. Both of these young stars are game-changing prospects that will be appearing on draft night and will go No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, respectively, by most accounts. Of course, Wembanyama is being touted as the best prospect coming out of college in recent memory, even if he is an international player. At 7’2”, Victor has tremendous height ( have you seen his warmup video? ) and an 8-foot wingspan that goes well with his outside jumper, shot-blocking skills, and elite basketball IQ.

Victor could be the next best player in the world coming in, and that is why teams are tanking for him. As great as the Frenchman will be, Scoot Henderson is another elite prospect that is drawing a ton of attention. The 6’4” point guard is a game-changer at point guard because he is offensively inclined and can be an immediate starter. After all, look at Scoot’s resume so far. In his debut G League season at the age of 17, Henderson was able to average 14 PPG against other professionals who were grown men. Henderson can halt in an instant and draw up with a lethal midrange jumper, but when he's heading downhill toward the hoop, he's an explosive-wrecking ball. So far, Henderson looks like a prototype of Russell Westbrook, although the former is reported to have a better jumper which is a very scary thought. Can one imagine how great Westbrook would have been in his prime if he had a better jumper?

To compare the two best prospects coming out of the 2023 NBA Draft, it is time to place them head-to-head in an ultimate player comparison.

Scoring - Victor Wembanyama

We’ve never seen anything like Victor Wembanyama before, as the combination of size and natural talent is unmatched. His fluidity in scoring the ball stands out is tremendous because he has everything in the bag already. He can cross defenders over and use his runner. At a few inches over 7 feet tall, his shots are unblockable. He makes it look so easy as he shoots over defenders, much like a prime Tracy McGrady did, except that he is at least 6” taller. Victor is a scary offensive player, and his potential as a deep-range shooter in the NBA will be surreal.

Scoot has tremendous athleticism and can attack the rim with force, meaning he is must-see TV with the ball in his hands. At 6’4”, he has the size at point guard to make a difference on a physical level at his position and also has a very solid mid-range jumper. As talented as Scoot is offensively, he cannot do what Victor does because the center is almost a foot taller. Wembanyama is a one-of-a-kind offensive player and has an edge in this category.

Shooting - Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama can shoot the ball. We might have never seen a center with a silky smooth jumper that the Frenchman has already. He is a natural marksman because putting the ball into the hoop from distance does not look easier for such a tall man. What makes Victor even more deadly is the fact that he can get off his jumper at any moment because of his height and elite footwork places him in a position to shoot. In a few years, Victor could challenge Dirk Nowitzki and Karl-Anthony Towns as the best shooting big ever.

Scoot has a solid jumper already, and he will improve as he gains experience and exposure in the NBA, as will Victor Wembanyama. Henderson can do what a young Russ could do in terms of attacking the rim and using his physical gifts, except he can shoot a little better. That is scary for the rest of the league, although he does not have the silky movement of the Frenchman’s beautiful jumper.

Athleticism - Victor Wembanyama

Most players at over 7 feet tall don’t look natural on a basketball court because their movements are stiff and their limbs are too long and massive. The movement can be stilted and forced, and it’s often awkward just seeing them run up the court. Modern NBA bigs are becoming more fluid on the court, as seen with Chet Holmgren, who went No. 1 overall, but Victor has that type of movement at 7’2”. Victor is uniquely built with length, height, speed, and explosiveness, and he is simply unstoppable.

Scoot is drawing comparisons to arguably the most athletic point guard in NBA history in Russell Westbrook, so clearly he has blessed physical gifts. Henderson is extremely athletic for his size at 6’4”, but again, he cannot do what Victor can do at almost a foot taller. Henderson can do it all on a physical level, but his limitations as a guard mean Victor has yet another category advantage.

Defense - Victor Wembanyama

Any 7-footer should be able to defend at a high level because just standing up near the rim and lifting arms is enough to make a difference. Victor Wembanyama is quick off his feet to block shots, use his quickness to challenge opposing players, and use his basketball IQ. What Victor can do on offense is surreal, and his defense will likely follow as he gains experience. The Frenchman is only 19 years old, and his defense has room to improve, which is absolutely scary to imagine.

Scoot is similar in that he lacks the experience to be an immediate defensive star, but he has the physical skills to make a difference on both ends. It might depend on where Scott gets drafted because getting trained by an elite defensive coach like Gregg Popovich could unlock the point guard’s elite skill set. Again, since Victor is 7’2” with an 8-foot wing span, he has more space to dominate the defensive end and can do it more often. As a center with elite length and size, Victor can suffocate opposing players because he can move and keep up with guards and forwards. Scoot has defensive potential, but Victor could be a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Handles - Scoot Henderson

Victor Wembenyama has elite handles for a big man of his size. Despite being very long and looking like an alien with the way he moves, the Frenchman can cross over defenders and create space anytime he wants. This type of handle is unseen by a big man, with Anthony Davis coming to mind. Remember, Davis is 6’10”, which means Victor can do what Davis does at 4” taller at a minimum. By looking at his highlights, Victor is one scary player to defend.

Since he is a natural point guard with a natural instinct to dribble the ball, Scoot has the advantage. The point guard can create offense through athleticism and speed and can also set up his teammates with the ball in his hands. As exceptional as Victor is as a big man with his handles, he cannot be compared to the best point guard coming into the NBA because that is the player’s nature.

Clutch - Victor Wembanyama

Even in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama will be able to dominate in the clutch. For one, he cannot be blocked because he has a natural jumper with a high release point. Next, his IQ means he won’t force up bad shots and will use his physical gifts to get wherever he wants to go on the court. Whether it is from deep, inside the paint, or from mid-range, Victor can get anywhere in a few steps and can score on anybody.

Scoot Henderson will develop his clutch gene through experience, as other stars did before him. Henderson has the athleticism to get to his spots, but because he is not a 7’2” alien, he will not be able to power through resistance like Wembanyama. Henderson did get the edge in the battle with Victor Wembanyama when they played in the latest matchup . Henderson scored 28 points and led his team to a 122-115 victory, although Victor did score 37 points. In terms of which player would be better in the clutch, give it to the big man.

Leadership - Scoot Henderson

Victor Wembanyama is an international player, and while he has his head screwed on tight and wants to be an all-time great superstar, he might have growing pains as a leader. The Frenchman will lead by example earlier on and will then be able to express himself as a true leader as he gains experience. So far, Victor has shown he has the base to be an all-time great player and franchise cornerstone.

Scoot is a natural point guard and playmaker and has the attitude to be a dominant leader. Henderson will step into any troubled franchise and make a difference for them in terms of putting his foot down and trying to win games. The 6’4” point guard will be able to lead by example but has the natural instincts to lead the charge. If he gets drafted to any of the teams: Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, or Orlando Magic, he will be the new star in town because of his attitude and skill set.

Basketball IQ - Victor Wembanyama

The game seems to come easy for Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman knows his athletic gifts and how to impose them on defenses, which means the young man has a special ability at only 19 years old. Wembanyama knows how to get looks for himself, whether it’s from deep or near the rim, and can get any shot he wants. Defensively, he has the athleticism and quickness to time his jumps and contest shots.

Scoot Henderson is similar to Russell Westbrook in physical build and skills and has a better jumper. But it seems that Henderson will need a bit more time to sort out his offense than Victor Wembanyama will, and his basketball IQ will only get better with time. Victor Wembanyama is truly a special talent in what he can do because the sky is the limit for the gifts he has and how easily he can score the ball.

Impact - Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama can do it all, ladies and gentlemen. There isn’t a single weakness in the player’s skill set as the only thing that remains to be seen is if he lacks the weight to handle opposing bigs. Other than his thin frame, Victor can block a few shots in a matter of minutes and also contest shots, thanks to his basketball IQ. Offensively, Wembanyama has the handles to break defenses down and get anything he wants, from a jump shot to a runner. At 7’2”, Victor Wembanyama can impact the game in every way.

Scoot Henderson can impact the game through supreme athleticism as a point guard, but again, since he is limited in what he can do as a guard, Victor has the edge. Henderson is a capable offensive player in terms of scoring and passing and will only get better on defense. Victor Wembanyama has the edge because he is the most hyped international player of all time, and it isn’t close.

Efficiency - Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama can get any shot he wants on the floor, and that means he can be supremely efficient. The Frenchman is unstoppable when he gets into his package because he can shoot over any defender as he has a high release. Wembanyama can be a player that easily has at least 50% FG over his career and can shoot over 35% from three if he gets comfortable from the NBA three-point line. Nobody can stop Victor in transition, either, making him an efficient beast.

Scoot Henderson will likely need to find his rhythm as a guard to be efficient, as that is natural for a guard at 6’4” tall. Henderson lacks the physical gifts that Victor has, and that means he won’t be able to be as efficient from the floor. As a point guard, Scoot will probably have to turn the ball over a lot more as well, which means Wembanyama has the edge in efficiency and in yet another category.

1-On-1 Game - Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama can dominate any 1-on-1 matchup because he is 7’2” tall and has everything from a silky smooth jumper to the footwork to get him any look he wants. The Frenchman is dominating in France and could soon start his new regime in North America. Every time Victor is seen, he does something that is simply scary. Specifically, since we are in the modern NBA, the Frenchman’s size and skills translate perfectly in a 1-on-1 situation.

Henderson will truly be a difficult player to stop in 1-on-1 situations because of his athleticism and deep-rooted competitiveness. The 6’4” point guard can use his explosiveness to get to his spots, and most defenders will struggle to contain what the player can do with the ball in his hands. As we have seen, this is yet another category whereby Scoot is second-best to Victor Wembanyama, and the Frenchman has the edge again.

Final Result

Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson 9-2

Victor Wembanyama is a one-of-a-kind superstar player, even beyond Scoot Henderson and anyone coming out of the 2023 NBA Draft. There isn’t a single comparison to him in NBA history, and that is enough to prove that the Frenchman is the single best player out of the Draft. Perhaps the closest comparison to him would be Kristaps Porzingis, although Victor is far more skilled and is a tad taller.

Victor is multi-talented and stands out on both ends of the floor. On the defensive end, he changes the game with his length as a shot-blocker and rebounder. He’s explosive for his size and can block or contest shots he the least. Offensively, Victor has way above-average handles to create offense and has every move, including a jump shot, runner, and a host of post moves. The only real knock on Wembanyama is his razor-thin frame which bigger NBA players can take advantage of. We did say the same thing about Kevin Durant, and look how that turned out.

Scoot Henderson could comfortably be the second-best prospect coming out of the 2023 NBA Draft because his explosiveness as a point guard and floor general means he could be a game-changer for any franchise lacking point guard play (hint: Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and San Antonio Spurs). Every team is dreaming about Victor Wembanyama because he is the superior player to Scoot Henderson, as seen from this comparison, but ending up with Henderson is nowhere near a bad situation.

As explosive and talented Henderson is, Victor Wembanyama has no comparison to any basketball player ever and could be one of the all-time great players due to his size, length, skills, and basketball IQ.

