San Antonio police arrest second suspect in last week's fatal dog attack
By Michael Karlis,
6 days ago
The wife of the man whose three dogs were involved in a deadly mauling last week was arrested Wednesday afternoon by San Antonio police after new evidence found that the couple shared ownership of the canines, city officials said.
SAPD arrested Abilene Schnieder, 31, without incident on Wednesday afternoon and charged her with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person, police said. Schnieder's husband, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, faces the same charges and is already in custody.
Last Friday, the couple's three American Staffordshire Terriers killed 81-year-old Ramon Najera and attacked and injured three others, including Najera's wife, according to authorities. The incident grabbed national headlines.
