SZA show at Wells Fargo Center postponed

Digital Brief: Dec. 13, 2022 (AM) 02:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bad news for SZA fans in Philadelphia. The Grammy award-winning artist's SOS tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center has been postponed.

The concert was set for Thursday at 8 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled date. A new concert date is expected to be announced shortly, the Wells Fargo Center announced on Twitter Thursday morning. The Wells Fargo Center says all tickets will be honored.

The Philadelphia stop is part of a nationwide tour with Grammy-nominated artist Omar Apollo.

SZA, raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat for the song "Kiss Me More." She was the first woman and the first singer to be signed to the record label Top Dawg Entertainment, her labelmates include many artists such as Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad and more.

Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the North American dates for the SOS tour: