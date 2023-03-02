Victim Airlifted From 2-Car Middlesex County Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries

A MedFlight helicopter flew to the rescue of one of two victims of a serious car crash, officials say.

In Middlesex county, two vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred on Merrimack Avenue in Dracut on Wednesday, March 1 around 5 or 6:00 p.m., the Dracut Police Department told Daily Voice.

The crash sent both drivers to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, but a MedFlight helicopter was called in to deal with the severity of one of the driver's injuries.

Police call the airlifted victim's injuries "life-threatening."

The incident is still under investigation.