Open in App
Dracut, MA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Victim Airlifted From 2-Car Middlesex County Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries

By Morgan Gonzales,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGvns_0l5HgOWV00

A MedFlight helicopter flew to the rescue of one of two victims of a serious car crash, officials say.

In Middlesex county, two vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred on Merrimack Avenue in Dracut on Wednesday, March 1 around 5 or 6:00 p.m., the Dracut Police Department told Daily Voice.

The crash sent both drivers to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, but a MedFlight helicopter was called in to deal with the severity of one of the driver's injuries.

Police call the airlifted victim's injuries "life-threatening."

The incident is still under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized: Man Arrested After Hit-Run Crash In Worcester
Worcester, MA8 hours ago
Intoxicated Dracut Driver Charged After Slamming Truck Into Cruiser: Police
Dracut, MA10 hours ago
Head-On Crash In Wayland Sends 2 Drivers To Area Hospitals: Fire Officials
Wayland, MA19 hours ago
Double Neck Laceration Suspect, 21, Nabbed In Boston: Police
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Dorchester Murder Suspect Nabbed In Roxbury, Gunshot Victim Dies On Scene: Police
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man killed by falling tree branch in Londonderry, NH
Londonderry, NH11 hours ago
Trafficker Trapped, 16 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized In Revere: Police
Revere, MA11 hours ago
ID Released For Boston Man Found Shot Dead During Wellness Check: Police
Boston, MA1 day ago
Scooter Escapee Wanted For Breaking, Entering In Roxbury: Police
Boston, MA16 hours ago
Homeless Man Found Dead in Tent in Exeter, NH
Exeter, NH10 hours ago
Attack Broke Victim's Facial Bones: 3 Boston Women Arrested In Assault, DA Says
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Disturbing’: NH school bus driver kicked, poured water on students with disabilities, police say
Hudson, NH1 day ago
Love Triangle Killing: 56-Year-Old Murdered, Suspect Held Without Bail, DA Says
Boston, MA1 day ago
Well-Being Check Reveals Man Shot To Death Inside Boston Apartment: Police
Boston, MA2 days ago
Hyundai Driver Dies In 2-Car Crash In North Reading: Police
North Reading, MA4 days ago
Worcester Police Investigating 3 Separate ShotSpotter Activations
Worcester, MA3 days ago
Man accused of attacking Newton police officers appears in court, roommate disputes police account
Newton, MA2 days ago
'Machine Gun' Bust: Worcester Man Charged With Owning Glock Switches, Feds Say
Worcester, MA10 hours ago
Chelmsford man dies after snowmobile crash in Aroostook County
Oxbow, ME2 days ago
Dracut Man, 22, Who Was 'Positive Light' Dies In Maine Car Crash
Wells, ME2 days ago
Mug Shot Of Accused Airline Saboteur From Leominster Released
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Two Newton police officers attacked after responding to 911 call
Newton, MA3 days ago
Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Woods Off Route 24 In Randolph
Randolph, MA5 days ago
UPDATE: Not-So-Happy Meal Thief Wanted Cash But Got Food From Roxbury McDonalds: Police
Boston, MA2 days ago
Man rushed to Fall River hospital after stabbing at bowling alley
Somerset, MA4 days ago
Cabin John lawyer killed by severe turbulence on flight
Keene, NH2 days ago
Driver Turns Out Lights To Evade Cambridge Cops, Drives Straight Into Pole: Police
Cambridge, MA5 days ago
Terror After Take-Off: Leominster Man Tried To Open Plane Door, Stab Flight Attendant, Feds Say
Leominster, MA2 days ago
Lowell Shoplifter Breaks Cop's Ribs Before Arrest In Tewksbury: Police
Tewksbury, MA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy