A car fire caused delays for morning commuters in both Boston and Cambridge Thursday morning, March 2, according to officials.

The incident was reported on Museum Way, opposite of the Museum of Science in Boston, around 7 a.m., according to a Tweet from Cambridge Fire.

Amber Ying, who posted a video of the fire on Twitter , wrote "a car exploded near my apartment."

The scene was clear about an hour later and the vehicle was towed, Cambridge Fire said. There was no word on any injuries.