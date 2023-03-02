Open in App
New K9 officer joins Farmington Hills Police Department

By Sara Powers,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyAGe_0l5HcqwL00

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new K9 officer has been added to the Farmington Hills Police Department's team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4QSE_0l5HcqwL00
Meet Ozzie! The Farmington Hills Police Department's newest K9 officer. Farmington Hills Police Department

K9 Officer Ozzie is certified through the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and will help enhance community safety in several ways.

Since joining the police department in October 2022, Ozzie has already helped the team with several matters.

In February, Ozzie and K9 officers from other agencies did a sweep at Hazel Park Middle School after a bomb threat.

Ozzie also assisted in bomb sweeps at two Walmart stores, according to the Farmington Hills Police Department.

He is a purebred German Shepherd, born on March 6, 2021, in Liberec, Czech Republic, and is paired with Officer Zachary Kosal.

Kosal has been with the Farmington Hills Police Department since February 2019.

Police say that Kosal is a lifelong hockey fan and named Ozzie after Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood.

According to Kosal, Ozzie enjoys playing fetch and tug-of-war and listening to sports radio!

