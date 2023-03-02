Takeaways: Cubs 5, Mariners 3 – 'Trying To Prove Something'

Hayden Wesneski was impressive in his first Spring Training start.

The Chicago Cubs earned their second win of Spring Training Wednesday, defeating the Seattle Mariners 5-3 behind a strong effort from starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and an outburst from their offense.

Here are three main takeaways from the win:

1. Wesneski Works Through Two Innings

While it was only his first Cactus League start, Hayden Wesneski made a strong statement for the Cubs’ fifth starter spot on Wednesday. The 25-year-old began the top half of the first inning by striking out the first two batters, including Mariners' rising star Julio Rodriguez. He retired the side, getting Eugenio Suarez to pop out to shallow right field.

The second inning didn't go as smoothly for Wesneski, but he showed a lot of grit to battle out of a difficult situation. AJ Pollock opened the inning with a double to center field. Wesneski then walked Evan White on a pitch clock violation. However, the big right-hander came back to retire the next three batters, including two strikeouts.

He finished the day with a line of: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

“I’m always trying to prove something,” Wesneski said . “I’m not supposed to be here. Sixth-round guys, yeah it’s a higher draft pick but if you look at the percentages and stuff, sixth-round guys don’t make it to the big leagues very often. I’m still trying to prove things."

2. Five-Run Fourth

After the North Siders couldn’t solve Mariners' starter Robbie Ray over the first three innings, they went to work against Matt Brash in the fourth.

Ian Happ led off the inning with a bloop single into left field and proceeded to steal second base. Cody Bellinger followed with a single into left field as well. After Trey Mancini walked and Edwin Rios struck out, Yan Gomes doubled two runs home on a ball hit into the left-center field gap.

Nelson Velazquez followed with a walk, and Christopher Morel drove in Mancini on a single into center field, ending Brash's day for Seattle.

After a pitching change, Nico Hoerner grounded into a force out, with Gomes coming in to score. Dansby Swanson followed with a four-pitch walk before Ian Happ was drilled in the back, plating another run.

3. Bellinger Returns to the Lineup

Cody Bellinger had missed the last couple of games with an illness but returned to the Cubs lineup on Wednesday. He went 2-for-3 on the day, doubling into the left-center field gap in the first inning and smacking a single in the fourth.

Bellinger nearly had a day to remember. His third at-bat of the game almost resulted in a grand slam, but Mariners' centerfielder Julio Rodriguez hauled in the catch a foot or so in front of the wall.

Also, as Danny Vietti pointed out, Bellinger appears to have changed his stance, resembling more of his 2019 form. That year, the former Dodger slugged .629 with 47 home runs and drove in 115 runs, culminating with a National League MVP award at season's end.

Bellinger is reunited with Dennis Kelly, former hitting coach in the Dodgers' minor league system.

"Cody and I have spoken the same language since Day 1," Kelly said . "So, he's been able to talk his way through his swing. He understands his body really well and has put a lot of work into it. And I think some of the things that he went through the last couple of years have helped with that."

News and Notes

David Bote went 1-for-2, continuing a strong spring start. He's now batting a cool .625.

Edwin Rios went 0-for-3. This spring, he's 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in three games.

Vinny Nittoli turned in another solid outing, striking out one in a hitless tossing inning of work.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Cubs return to action on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 2:05 PM CT and the game will air on Marquee Sports Network.

