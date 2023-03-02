Knights win 2 in a row

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights get two wins in a row this week after defeating the East Columbus Gators 6-3 on Wednesday. West Bladen followed up their opening day 10-9 victory to Gray’s Creek with another great slugging performance. Three players in the Knights’ pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts in their victory against the Gators for a solid night on the mound as well.

Sophomore infielder Garret Dunham batted in Hezekiah Adams to get the Knights going in the 1st inning. Dunham followed up the excellent work at the plate with some cheeky baserunning and stole second base before Levi Zickafoose batted him in to get a run back in the 2nd inning.

Senior Garrison Carr started the game on top of the mound for the Knights and allowed five hits, two runs, and threw four strikeouts in three innings of work. The Knights sent in senior Bryce Fuller to relieve Carr in the 4th inning and he delivered heat to the Gators lineup by striking out four of the 10 batters faced in 2.2 innings. The Gators were able to tie the game after a wild pitch got away from the Knights.

The Knights bats were active in their half of the 4th inning and junior Andre Moore started things off by getting on base with a single to left-center field. Moore then proceeded to get himself into scoring position after stealing second base to give Dunham an opportunity to bring him home at the plate. He did just that with a single down left field to reclaim the Knights’ lead. The hole got deeper for the Gators after Fuller batted in two of his teammates to extend the Knights’ lead at the conclusion of the 4th inning.

The Gators’ senior Aaron Mitchell scored the third and final run for his team in the 6th inning after getting on base after being hit by a pitch. Adams stole two bases and eventually waltzed home on a passed ball to get the Knights’ sixth run of the day. Dunham finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate, with two RBIs, and two runs scored to help secure the Knights’ second victory in a row. Fuller was credited with the win after coming in for relief in the fourth inning for a solid night’s work on the mound.

This is the first time West Bladen has won their first two games since 2015 and they’ll look to make it three against West Columbus on Friday at home.