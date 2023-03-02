Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Raab interviewed by lawyer investigating bullying allegations

By Sam Blewett,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0dcg_0l5HFvJd00

Dominic Raab has been interviewed by the senior lawyer investigating allegations of bullying in an indication that the official inquiry could be drawing to a conclusion.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation told the PA news agency that the Deputy Prime Minister had been questioned by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

Dozens of witnesses including top departmental civil servants are believed to have spoken to the inquiry, which could determine Mr Raab’s political fate.

It was unclear how many times he had been interviewed or when. At the weekend, Mr Raab declined to say whether he had been questioned by Mr Tolley.

But Mr Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “I will answer, as I said I would, all questions he’s got.”

Mr Raab denied bullying and insisted he had “behaved professionally throughout” but said he would resign if an allegation of bullying was upheld.

During the investigation, Mr Tolley would be expected to put the allegations to Mr Raab before finalising his report.

The Prime Minister has been resisting calls to suspend his deputy while under investigation, including from former Tory party chairman Sir Jake Berry , Labour and the FDA union which represents senior civil servants.

If the investigation is damning, Mr Sunak will again face questions about what he knew about the allegations before bringing Mr Raab back into the Cabinet.

Downing Street has only ruled out the Prime Minister being aware of “formal complaints”, but sources say he had been warned about his ally’s behaviour.

The eight formal complaints centre on Mr Raab’s tenures as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Mr Raab ordered the investigation in November after coming under pressure following numerous claims, including that he was so demeaning to junior colleagues that many were “scared” to enter his office.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX17 hours ago
A Utah man was killed during a police traffic stop. His family say they’ve been ‘stonewalled’ by authorities
Farmington, UT2 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD20 hours ago
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after Chris Christie led mockery over empty seats
Washington, DC2 days ago
Joe Mixon’s home surrounded by Police after Bengals RB accused of killing juvenile
Cincinnati, OH14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy