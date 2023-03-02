Open in App
Texas State
The Independent

Emma Raducanu given wild card for Miami Open ahead of return to playing

By Pa Sport Staff,

6 days ago

Emma Raducanu has been given a wild card for the Miami Open later this month.

The British number one, currently ranked 80th, made her debut at the Florida tournament, one of the biggest on the WTA and ATP Tours, last year, losing her opening match to Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Raducanu joins her fellow former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in receiving a wild card for the event, starting on March 19, and tournament director James Blake said: “We are happy to be able to add Emma and Dominic to the Miami Open fields.

“Both these players have shown what it takes to win the biggest tournaments in the world, and we look forward to welcoming them to Miami to compete for the title here in a few short weeks.”

The 20-year-old has not played a match since losing to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January but will make her return in Indian Wells next week.

Raducanu, who overcame an ankle injury to compete in Melbourne, was due to play in the ATX Open in Texas this week but withdrew because of a bout of tonsillitis.

She had been given a wild card into Indian Wells but has secured direct entry following withdrawals.

