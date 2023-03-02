Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Lego’s new Star Wars super star destroyer set is perfect for gifting – and it’s under £100

By Daisy Lester,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCVTq_0l5HFp1H00

With The Mandalorian returning to our screens this week and ongoing celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi , it’s a big year for fans of the Star Wars franchise. And now, Danish brick brand Lego has just dropped a commemorative set that’s perfect for display.

Costing just £59.99, the new build depicts the Executor super star destroyer from the film trilogy. The huge scale Darth Vader flagship is comprised of 630-pieces, with two star destroyers that “fly” alongside and is a relatively easy build that the whole family can get involved with.

Better still, the display stand boasts a nameplate with a Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque commemorating the milestone – a true collector’s item.

Whether you’re building your own collection or looking for the perfect gift for Star Wars enthusiasts, here’s everything you need to know about the new super star destroyer set, including how to pre-order it.

Lego executor super star destroyer: £59.99, Lego.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25anVA_0l5HFp1H00

Immerse yourself in the space franchise by building one of the most classic Imperial starships: the Executor super star destroyer. Without scrimping on detail, the set is also one of the more affordable Lego Star Wars sets at just under £60.

Measuring more than 43cm long, it’s ideal for display once built thanks to the stand and name plaque commemorating Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary. Alongside the ship, you’ll find two brick-build models of star destroyers with translucent elements to show the sheer scale of one of the largest Imperial starships.

Consisting of 630-pieces, the model is ideal for treating yourself or giving to another Star Wars fan. Plus, the Lego builder app offers a convenient way to store your building instructions, keep track of builds, zoom in and rotate models in 3D.

Available to pre-order now for shopping from 1 May, there’s no better way to mark the film’s 40th anniversary.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Lego, try the links below:

Score a saving on Lego with our monthly guide to the best deals

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX17 hours ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD20 hours ago
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
A Utah man was killed during a police traffic stop. His family say they’ve been ‘stonewalled’ by authorities
Farmington, UT2 days ago
Joe Mixon’s home surrounded by Police after Bengals RB accused of killing juvenile
Cincinnati, OH14 hours ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after Chris Christie led mockery over empty seats
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy