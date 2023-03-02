Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum's son Deuce left Donovan Mitchell hanging in a hilarious courtside interaction

By Bryan Kalbrosky,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvGYx_0l5H7mMb00

Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, showed everyone that he is not to be bothered during the heat of competition when the Celtics are on the court.

Deuce is a regular when the Celtics play home games at the TD Garden in Boston. The five-year-old boy is well-known around the league and he has become a fan favorite among NBA players like Draymond Green.

If you want a fist bump from Deuce, like the one he gave to rapper Nelly during the NBA Finals, it might have to wait until after the game is over. Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell learned this the hard way:

Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points earlier this season, but that clearly didn’t impress Deuce. He totally left Mitchell hanging on both a high-five and a subsequent fist bump attempt.

According to Bri Marie D, Deuce had a “change of heart” but couldn’t actually give Mitchell love because the game resumed.

If it makes Mitchell feel any better, Deuce totally pulled the same stunt on his father’s teammate Grant Williams during the postseason last year.

Tatum recently caught up with For The Win’s Mike Sykes to discuss his new signature shoe, which is very much worth watching if you have not already had the chance.

The best takes and the sharpest bets on all the hoops storylines you need to know. Sign up for our Layup Lines newsletter, hitting your inbox on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy