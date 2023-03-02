Open in App
Evanston, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Evanston non-profit's lesson plans for youth evolving in post-pandemic world

By Jackie Kostek,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2Ck3_0l5H4lNF00

Evanston non-profit's lesson plans for youth evolving in post-pandemic world 02:37

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A decades-old Evanston non-profit is adapting to the post-pandemic needs of youth in the community.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek introduces you to a group of middle schoolers from Youth & Opportunity United as they prepare for a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) competition.

School is out for the day in Evanston, and a group of middle schoolers is hard at work, building something they are proud of.

"It's like, hey I'm building this with my own hands. I get to see the final product from me," said 8th grader Arvin Powyer-Hutcherson.

The students, all part of Youth & Opportunity United, have designed, engineered, and are now building games that will be featured in a competition later this month.

"At the end of the day, we're really trying to promote success, well-being, and agency for our youth," said Youth & Opportunity United CEO Craig Lynch.

Lynch said the decades-old non-profit accomplishes that in two ways - by providing daily after-school enrichment activities for elementary through high-school aged kids, and connecting young people 11 to 23 years old with free mental health services.

"I think we realized that youth have been through so much trauma through the pandemic; whether it's from the school shutdown, and just the isolation, lack of academic stimulation for some, and the lack of social interactions," Lynch said.

Always a pillar of their work, Lynch said attending to the social and emotional needs of youth is needed more now than ever.

Evanston Township High School reported a 71% increase in suicide risk assessments for students in the first semester of 2022 as compared to 2020. Data from District 65, which includes schools in Evanston and Skokie, show a 20% increase in youth experiencing homelessness.

Now in 8th grade, Powyer-Hutcherson spent part of 5th and 6th grades in remote learning.

"My experience during COVID was kind of, I want to say, hard, I guess, because it was tough to talk to people, and even tougher to connect genuinely," he said.

While the pandemic presented an unprecedented challenge, it heightened Lynch's appreciation of the small wins. The knowing that being able to bring daily in-person programming back in the safest way possible made for a world of difference for kids like Powyer-Hutcherson.

"It is the best feeling ever. I can talk to people, and look them in the eye, and say  how their day is going, or what have you been up to. They can give a genuine answer, and that means something. I can feel it," Powyer-Hutcherson said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jane Addams honored on International Women's Day
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
New facility provides a safe space for teens with mental health struggles
Brookfield, IL1 day ago
Lollapalooza, Suenos Festival hosting job fair
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Aurora women's group collecting purses, backpacks, toiletries, other supplies for women in need
Aurora, IL2 days ago
Celebrating Pulaski Day in Illinois
Chicago, IL2 days ago
International Women's Day: Honoring Ida B. Wells
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Vacant lots in West Woodlawn transformed into block of new homes
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Aurora museum honoring legacy of women in the military with "Hidden Warriors" exhibit
Aurora, IL14 hours ago
Loved ones gather to mourn Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Crime, education dominate mayoral runoff forum between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Local Girl Scouts volunteering at PAWS Chicago today
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Downtown rebound: The Loop seeing return of hustle and bustle, but some pandemic changes have stuck
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Norfolk Southern train wrecks in Ohio raise concern in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Wallet Hub names Aurora among happiest places to live in America
Aurora, IL4 days ago
Mayor Lightfoot addresses newest class of Chicago Police officers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Feds aim to update system keeping thousands of retirees in pension limbo
South Holland, IL17 hours ago
Visitation for fallen CPD officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso happening today
Oak Lawn, IL18 hours ago
Girl, 6, donates 25 toys she won at Chuck E. Cheese to cancer charity
Naperville, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Teen, 2 men wounded in Austin
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Cars plow into two storefronts in Bronzeville -- neither for first time
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak to complete sentence for tax evasion on Thursday
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Lime scooters rolling back in Chicago, discounts for South and West Side residents
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Kia hopes new software update curbs spiking auto theft crisis
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Fallen CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso mourned at Ashburn church service
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Willie Wilson endorses Paul Vallas, SEIU Local 1 endorses Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Oak Brook doctor helps victims of Turkey earthquake
Oak Brook, IL2 days ago
Englewood boxer carries legacy of Chicago Golden Gloves tournament
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Taste of Chicago might move out of Grant Park this summer
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy