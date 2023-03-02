Open in App
Fish Fry Fridays return to St. Joseph’s

By News Staff,

6 days ago
The annual Lenten fish fry dinners have returned to St. Joseph’s Halle Friday evenings through March.

St. Joseph’s Society and Halle, St. Ann’s Society, JFK Court Catholic Daughters, Knights of Columbus #9765, St. Mary’s Catholic School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission have collaborated on the events.

They invite the community to join for “constructive community outreach.” The dinners are an effort to bring together townsfolk “of all faiths,” according to St. Joseph’s Society.

Meals include fried catfish, French fires, coleslaw and beans.

Guests are asked to make donations in exchange for meals. Dine-in and to-go options are available.

The dinners are held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31. This is the 14th year and servers put together 3,200 fish dinners per year on average.

More information is available by calling Darin Holmes at 830-456-1999, or Teo Luciano at 210-884-7929.

