Fredericksburg, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

P.E.O. chapter to bring back geranium sale

By News Staff,

6 days ago
Fredericksburg Chapter IB of P.E.O. will sell geraniums again this year after not holding the fund-raiser last year.

This year, geraniums will be sold one day only, Saturday, April 1 at Eckhardt Orchards on U.S. 87 South. The time will be 9 a.m. until the flowers are sold out.

The club ordered 1,500 geraniums in three colors. Cost is $10 per 6-inch pot.

Cash or checks accepted. Persons with questions may text Linda Richardson at 361-215-5218 or email Weinheimer at anneweinheimer@ gmail.com.

