Zion Lutheran offers Lenten worship News Staff Thu, 03/02/2023 - 09:18 ImageBody

Each Thursday during Lent, Zion Lutheran Church will offer a Lenten service at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Beginning on March 2, a meal will be served from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Everyone is invited.

The theme for the short Thursday services is “Who Is This Man?”

“The theme is centered around who Jesus is and how we recognize him,” explained the Rev. Kay Johnson. “So, each week we will look at scripture to give us a description of the person we are looking for.”

The following is a list of topics for each week:

• March 2 - The Messiah in Prophecy;

• March 9 - The Messiah and Birth;

• March 16 - The Messiah and Baptism;

• March 23 - The Messiah as Teacher;

• March 30 - The Messiah as Healer;

• Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m., - Day of Betrayal and Abandonment (no meal);

• Good Friday, April 7, 6 p.m., - Funeral for Jesus (no meal).

“Lent is a time to prepare for Easter, to reflect on our relationship with God and our neighbors; those we know and those who are strangers yet still need our help,” said Johnson.

“This Lent, consider coming to Zion to enjoy Lenten suppers of soup, sandwiches, and homemade desserts, and prepare your hearts for Easter.”

Zion Lutheran Church is located at 426 West Main Street. Parking is available at 413 West Austin Street.

More information is available at 830-997-2195 or on the website, www. zion-lutheran.com.