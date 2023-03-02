Open in App
Doss, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

DOSS NEWS

By Betty Hahn,

6 days ago
Our Doss kids are rocking 4-H competitions! This week, Bella Dollar, daughter of Travis and Burgundi Dollar, competed in the Gillespie County 4-H Shooting Sports BB gun competition. She competed in the 11-year-old age group, and received first in prone, sitting and standing positions and third in kneeling. She won first overall shooter for her age group, and earned the right to compete in the State BB Gun Contest to be held March 11 in Fredericksburg. Congratulations Bella!

The Doss Clucks will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Doss General Store. A short devotional will be followed by visiting. All ladies are welcome to join the fun.

Lenten devotional services begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. The midweek services will continue through March 29.

Not sure if winter is over yet, but last week we saw quite a few groups of geese headed north. Redbud trees, agarita bushes and some fruit trees are beginning to bloom. Old timers say that when the mesquite trees come out, no more winter, but this hasn’t happened yet. Hopefully we’ll get some rain soon.

Get well prayers to Stephen Stengel, Mike Tucker, Georgie Schmidt and Phyllis Mixon.

Happy March birthday wishes to Lisa Stengel, March 3; Conrad Welge, March 10; Virginia Mohr, March 11; Pete Ganis, March 18; Jennifer Ellebracht, March 19; Heinz Roesch, March 22; Shannon Walsh, March 23; Kyle Book, March 28, and Burgundi Dollar, March 29.

Happy March anniversary to Sam and Sandra Samford, March 26.

If I have missed a birthday or anniversary or if you have an event happening, please call me at 830-6692353 so it can be included.

