B.J. Ojulari Would Love to Play with Older Brother on Giants

The younger Ojulari is a promising and versatile pass-rushing specialist who can also play the run.

It’s not very often that brothers get to play on the same NFL team. Still, for LSU outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari, the possibility exists for him to join his older brother Azeez on the New York Giants defense if Big Blue calls his name in next month's NFL Draft.

The younger Ojulari revealed he had a formal meeting with the Giants at the combine that he characterized as having gone “very well,” a meeting that his brother, the team’s second-round pick in 2021, helped prep him for.

"He sent me a couple of texts saying who was going to be in there, what to expect, but I just got a sneak peek,” Ojulari said. “The interview went very smoothly. The coaching staff is amazing over there."

Like his older brother, Ojulari, 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, played three college seasons. But the younger Ojulari posted better production in terms of total tackles (128 to 68), sacks (16.5 to 15), and tackles for a loss (25.5 to 18.5) in 31 games played versus his brother’s 23 games played,

“I've been able to be around so many great coaches to help develop my pass rush,” Ojulari said when asked about his pass-rushing prowess. I took little things from every coach that came around. My game is an accumulation of everything I learned at LSU."

And, of course, tips he’s picked up from his brother.

"He has a great impact on me. He is like a mentor to me. He is playing for the Giants right now. I lean on him a lot. He's been through the same process. He's at the level where I'm trying to get. Anything I can ask him, I'm trying to ask him," he said.

At the same time, Ojulari isn’t necessarily a carbon copy of his brother.

"We have some similarities, but I don't think we play the same playing style. I'm more of a finesse play style. He's more like a striking bulldozer, and I'm more of a finesser," he said.

In expanding on his finesse style of play, Ojulari notes that he’s more likely to use speed moves and swipes, moves that his brother knows how to use but which are not necessarily his style.

His go-to move? "Speed to long arm and then set up to use the ghost rush," he said.

Ojulari’s versatility—he can play defensive end or linebacker, certainly is one of many appealing traits to the Giants. So too, is his athleticism and explosiveness off the ball, his speed to chase down ball carriers, and his ability to disrupt opposing passing and running games.

He’s also a high-character individual, having earned LSU’s coveted No. 18 jersey, given to the player who best represents all the outstanding traits of an LSU football player.

“It meant a lot to me, it meant a lot to my legacy and the state of Louisiana,” Ojulari said. “Being able to represent that No. 18 and all the 18s that came before me, it was a great honor for my coaches and peers to elect me, and I think it's a testament to my character."

For Ojulari, the thought of possibly playing on the same team as his brother, with whom he says he’s still very competitive, would be the stuff dreams are made of.

"We've always talked about it,” he said. “When he went to college, he wanted me to come play with him. But I took a different route. This I don't have the power to choose. If I end up with him, I think it will also be a blessing to play with my brother again and dominate on the other end of the ball."

And what might that bring to the Giants locker room if that were to happen?

“ We are both pretty funny, pretty silly,” Ojulari said with a grin. “You just have to get to know us beyond the helmet. If you are around us, you are definitely going to get a lot of laughs. But when it's time to get serious, we will get serious."