Spring Needs: What Georgia Needs to Figure Out at Running Back

If there is one position at the University of Georgia that has consistently been solid every single year, it's the running back position. There is a long lineage of success at that position for the Bulldogs and the 2023 season will be no different. Georgia will be returning a significant amount of talent at the running back position this fall, but there are still some things the group needs to figure out for this upcoming year.

While Georgia is returning a lot to their running back room this year, they also lost a very crucial piece to the puzzle. Kenny McIntosh, who is now off to the NFL , did a lot of things for Georgia's offense and a lot of things at a very high level. It's how he became the program's first running back to record 800+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in the same season.

McIntosh is the type of player that you don't just simply replace . But what Georgia can do is figure out how to replace his production amongst the entire group. For the past two seasons, Georgia had a running back play a prominent role in the receiving game. A lot of that had to do with James Cook and McIntosh being on the roster, but the versatility at running back played a huge role in the offense's success.

So what the Bulldogs need to figure out this spring is how they are going to collectively fill the void that was McIntosh . This isn't to say that the Bulldogs' run game could be in trouble this season either. Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson are all immensely talented players and Georgia's running game will be a great pairing with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo who has always had a knack for success on the ground.

This Spring is really just about figuring out everyone's role for the upcoming season. It is also about seeing what Andrew Paul will be able to do after recovering from his knee injury that he suffered right before the 2022 season, and perhaps he could transpire into a threat as a receiver out of the backfield.

All in all, with how loaded down the depth chart is and how talented Georgia is at offensive line, the running backs are not a major concern for 2023. But just like every position, there are things to address throughout spring practice. The Bulldogs have a lot of options to work with and history shows they'll be able ready to go when Fall arrives.

