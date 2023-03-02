Top 20 high school second basemen entering the 2023 baseball season

Expect these 20 middle infielders to excel on a national level this season

Brian Trujillo photo by Nick Koza

High school baseball has begun in several states across the nation.

Last month we featured 20 pitchers and hitters expected to be among the best in the nation in 2023. Then we began taking a position-by-position look at some of the country’s top high school baseball players, starting with standouts behind the plate and then going around the infield to first basemen , third basemen and shortstops .

Before we move on to highlight some outstanding outfielders and nasty pitchers, we have some more middle infielders worthy of national recognition.

Here are 20 second basemen to watch entering the 2023 high school baseball season.

Note: Many high school baseball players excel at multiple positions. Don't be alarmed to see a slick-fielding shortstop listed here as a second baseman, for example.

Dion Brown, jr., Clover (South Carolina)

Brown finished his sophomore campaign with a .333 batting average, 21 hits, 21 walks and 10 stolen bases. The 6-foot Clemson commit is also a standout wide receiver for Clover’s football team.

Kai Caranto, sr., Harvard-Westlake (California)

Caranto is another standout in a lineup loaded with big-time prospects for nationally ranked Harvard-Westlake . The Cal Lutheran commit hit for the cycle in a recent preseason game.

Kayson Cunningham, soph., San Antonio Johnson (Texas)

Cunningham, who committed to Texas Tech last April, was the SBLive All-South Texas Newcomer of the Year in 2022 after finishing with a .493 batting average, 23 stolen bases and 21 RBIs as a freshman.

Cal Fisher, sr., Deerfield (Wisconsin)

A Florida State signee, Fisher posted a .571 batting average with 13 doubles and nine home runs. Also a star on the basketball court, Fisher became the all-time leading scorer at Deerfield last month.

RJ Hamilton, sr., Hoover (Alabama)

Hamilton is the No. 1 senior in Alabama, according to Perfect Game. The Vanderbilt signee helped Team USA win the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup this past fall with his elite hitting, fielding and speed.

Ira Jefferies-Harris, jr., North Atlanta (Georgia)

Jefferies-Harris is a versatile infielder who crushes balls from both sides of the plate. The Missouri commit can move around the infield for a North Atlanta squad featuring highly touted shortstop Antonio Anderson , and he’s a switch-hitting machine with the bat in his hands.

Dondreone Kennedy, sr., Prestonwood Christian (Texas)

A top 20 senior in the Lone Star state, according to Perfect Game, Kennedy can play several positions and is one of the fastest players in the country. The Texas signee ran the 60-yard dash in 6.38 seconds at an event last summer.

Ethan Mendoza, sr., Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Mendoza can cover ground quickly in the infield and boasts above-average power for the position when he’s at the plate. The Arizona State signee made the SBLive All-North Texas team as a junior after tallying 43 hits, 25 RBIs and two home runs with a .406 batting average.

Steven Milam, sr., Centennial (New Mexico)

Milam is a switch-hitting, swift-fielding infielder with speed. As a junior, the 5-foot-8 LSU signee finished with a .494 batting average and 25 extra-base hits, including nine triples.

Mason Pike, soph., Puyallup (Washington)

One of the top 25 sophomores in the country, according to Perfect Game, Pike is a switch hitter with a cannon for an arm. The 5-foot-11 Oregon State commit roams the middle infield and also spends time on the mound, where he’s been clocked throwing 90 mph.

Fisher Polydoroff, jr., Keller (Texas)

Polydoroff was one of the state’s most productive hitters last year as a sophomore. The uncommitted Keller standout drove in 30 runs on 37 hits, including nine doubles and five home runs.

Ethan Pulliam, sr., Starkville (Mississippi)

One of the top players in Mississippi, Pulliam was recruited to play baseball and football for Mississippi State. On the diamond, the 6-foot middle infielder is a speedy, right-handed slugger. On the gridiron, he’s an All-State punter who averaged 45.8 yards on 38 punts last year.

Ben Reiland, jr., Orange Lutheran (California)

One of the top 20 juniors in California, according to Perfect Game, Reiland is a classic leadoff hitter who can play up the middle or hold down a spot in the outfield. The 5-foot-9 Oklahoma State commit has been contributing since his freshman year for nationally ranked Orange Lutheran .

Chris Rembert, jr., Pensacola Catholic (Florida)

Rembert was one of the top second basemen in the Sunshine State as a sophomore, recording a .410 batting average with 32 hits, 22 RBIs and five home runs. Entering his junior year, the Auburn commit has a career on-base percentage of .512 in more than 50 games at the varsity level.

Samuel Stafura, sr., Panas (New York)

The top-ranked senior in New York and the nation’s No. 37 overall player in his class, Stafura is a power-hitting infielder with speed. Whether he follows through with his commitment to Clemson or goes straight to the pros, one team will soon be picking up a versatile athlete who can hit dingers, swipe bags and play on either side of the infield.

Briggs Sullivan, jr., Oceanside Collegiate (South Carolina)

Standing at 6-foot-2, Sullivan brings a powerful bat to the lineup as a middle infielder. The Clemson commit helped Oceanside Collegiate win a state title as a sophomore.

Brian Trujillo, sr., Huntington Beach (California)

Trujillo was voted the top second baseman in the CIF Southern Section last year as a junior. The 5-foot-10 middle infielder announced his commitment to Utah on Feb. 15.

Jason Walk, sr., Harrison (Georgia)

One of the top 25 seniors in Georgia, according to Perfect Game, Walk committed to Oklahoma last summer. The 5-foot-10 middle infielder is a switch hitter who can run the 60-yard dash in under seven seconds.

Brandon Winokur, sr., Edison (California)

One of the nation’s top 20 seniors, according to Perfect Game, Winokur will likely play shortstop at the next level due to his 6-foot-5 frame. The Edison slugger signed to UCLA but will have to decide if that’s where he ends up, as he should hear his name called early in this year’s MLB Draft.

Ty Wisdom, sr., Liberty North (Missouri)

A Kansas signee, Wisdom helped Liberty North take home its first-ever state title last year. The 6-foot, left-handed hitter went .398 at the plate with 18 doubles and 38 RBIs. He also spent some time on the mound, finishing with a 7-0 record and 0.69 ERA.