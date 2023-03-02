Look Back ... to school board talking with architects, 1948

Twenty-six years before flames took down the entire Alabama Hotel at 12th and Noble, a much smaller fire still caused alarm at the structure, this little story on March 2, 1918, tells us.

March 2, 1948, in The Star: Representatives of five Alabama architectural firms experienced in modern school construction designs will meet with the Anniston Board of Education at 7:30 tonight in the superintendent’s office for the purpose of discussing plans for a proposed junior high school, to cost approximately $440,000. Assuming voters approve a crucial 5-mill ad valorem tax for school buildings in a local election March 16, the building will be place on the old Alabama Military Institute campus and will connect with a gymnasium that’s already there. The two-story building will house the seventh and eighth grades, with plans to house the ninth grade later on. Also this date: The kick-off luncheon for Anniston’s 1948 Red Cross fundraising drive was held today at the YMCA on East 12th Street. The campaign goal is $18,000. Additionally: On the national political front, a Southerner who opposes the New Deal would be the inevitable presidential nominee this year if President Truman were to decline or lose the nomination. There’s great discontent, even anger, among Southern Democrats regarding their president’s support for civil rights, i.e. rights for Black voters.

March 2, 1998, in The Star: Doing a favor for the logging-truck business, two Montgomery legislators have filed bills intended to ease weight restrictions for logging trucks on county roads. The bills would also take away communities’ right to enforce local weight restrictions on trucks making pickups and deliveries within their boundaries. Yet counties can be sued by motorists who sustain disabling accidents due to poor local road surfaces; the state is immune to such lawsuits. If these bills become law, the prediction from Cleburne County engineer Jim Gaddy is that over a period of years many county roads will turn back into dirt, due to the stress of weight on them.