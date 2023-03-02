Open in App
Gainesville, FL
AllGators

2023 NFL Combine: Everything You Need to Know for the Florida Gators

By Zach Goodall,

6 days ago

Eight Florida Gators are expected to compete in the 2023 NFL Combine.

With rounds of interviews with teams and media already underway, prospects will take the field on Thursday for the beginning of drills and workouts at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Nine Florida Gators were invited to the annual showcase, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The majority of UF's prospects are expected to compete in drills throughout the week, split up into their position groups.

You can find everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Combine and Florida's involvement below.

NFL Combine workout schedule

Thursday, March 2 (DL, LB), 3 pm EST

Thursday, March 2 (DL, LB), 3 pm EST

Gators participants: DL Gervon Dexter , EDGE Brenton Cox Jr . ( dismissed from UF in Oct. 2022 )

Friday, March 3 (DB), 3 pm EST

Gators participants: Safeties Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II

Saturday, March 4 (QB, WR, TE), 1 pm EST

Gators participants: QB Anthony Richardson , WR Justin Shorter

Sunday, March 5 (RB, OL), 1 pm EST

Gators participants: OT Richard Gouraige , iOL O'Cyrus Torrence

Not participating

LB Ventrell Miller (recovering from surgery)

LB Amari Burney (not invited)

Important stories

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

