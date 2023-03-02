Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
AllSteelers

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Buys Arena Football Team

By Noah Strackbein,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaxGK_0l5GdUSp00

Former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown is getting involved in a different football league.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making more business moves, this time circling back to football.

The free agent wideout is joining the ownership group of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League, according to reports. His father, Eddie Brown, is also set to be involved. Eddie was a former player for Albany.

"Albany, New York. I'm here," Brown said in a social media video. "It's a big announcement in the morning. Stay tuned."

Brown's father played for the Albany Firebirds in the 1990's and was an offensive specialist.

The team is expected to announce the move in a press conference this week.

Brown hasn't played in the NFL since leaving mid-game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January of 2022. The All-Pro has since joined Kanye West in a number of music partnerships and has appeared as a rapper for venues across the country.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

A.J. Brown Attacks JuJu Smith-Schuster for Second Time

T.J. Watt Must Agree Before Steelers Sign Taylor Lewan

Steelers Ready to Trade Up in NFL Draft

Mock Draft: Steelers Land Four Starters

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Ravens Will Let Lamar Jackson Leave
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Steelers' Figured As Top Destination For Jalen Carter As GM's And Executives Reveal He Won't Be A Top 10 Selection
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Big changes in new Steelers 7-round mock draft after the combine
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Derrick Henry Asked About 1 Team At Pro Bowl
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Cowboys Cutting Zeke? Keeping RB Seems 'Far-Fetched' - Insider
Dallas, TX2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Family says loved one overdoses in shelter and treatment facility
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Tracking The Steelers' Formal Visits At The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Target Tears ACL At Combine; Still Benches 38 Reps
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
JET 24/FOX 66’s David Belmondo makes announcement
Erie, PA20 hours ago
3 people charged after purse snatching at Elizabeth Twp. Giant Eagle
Elizabeth, PA21 hours ago
Steelers’ shoddy facilities, as rated by players, could repel top free agents
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ravens Top 3 NFL Draft Needs: Pressure on GM DeCosta
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Former Western Psych charge nurse reportedly files lawsuit against the facility
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
From Retail Haven to Ruin: The Rise and Fall of Century III Mall in West Mifflin, Pittsburgh, PA
West Mifflin, PA4 days ago
Pitt G Jamarius Burton Called Players-Only Meeting After Miami Loss
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim Retires
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
ZTrip driver accused of stealing nearly $10K from rider
Elizabeth, PA2 days ago
Man wanted since 2021 arrested in Wilmerding
Wilmerding, PA2 days ago
Farrell to meet Geibel in state playoffs on live TV
Farrell, PA10 hours ago
Construction on next phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway set to begin next week in Jefferson Hills
Jefferson Hills, PA20 hours ago
18-year-old accused of shooting teen inside hotel has court appearance
Monroeville, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy