Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Buys Arena Football Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown is getting involved in a different football league.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making more business moves, this time circling back to football.

The free agent wideout is joining the ownership group of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League, according to reports. His father, Eddie Brown, is also set to be involved. Eddie was a former player for Albany.

"Albany, New York. I'm here," Brown said in a social media video. "It's a big announcement in the morning. Stay tuned."

Brown's father played for the Albany Firebirds in the 1990's and was an offensive specialist.

The team is expected to announce the move in a press conference this week.

Brown hasn't played in the NFL since leaving mid-game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January of 2022. The All-Pro has since joined Kanye West in a number of music partnerships and has appeared as a rapper for venues across the country.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

A.J. Brown Attacks JuJu Smith-Schuster for Second Time

T.J. Watt Must Agree Before Steelers Sign Taylor Lewan

Steelers Ready to Trade Up in NFL Draft

Mock Draft: Steelers Land Four Starters