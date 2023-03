The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan for when and who they'll add at inside linebacker.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for their answer at inside linebacker, and while free agency provides options, they seem set that the NFL Draft will be their landing spot for the next generation of the position.

Day 2 of the NFL Combine was eye-opening. The Steelers didn't give much when Omar Khan spoke, and as usual, they tried to keep their draft plans a secret. But once the players started talking, everything came out, and Pittsburgh's course of action revealed itself quickly.

The second part is about where they plan to draft a linebacker. They're meeting with specific players who will go in specific rounds. This isn't a "we'll draft any of them" scenario, the Steelers have a plan for the position that's going to impact this defense in multiple ways.

