Davenport, IA
rcreader.com

Davenport Public Library to Host “Gregoria Fraser Goins: A Worthy Subject in Her Own Right,” Presented by Dr Lauren Hammond Ford PhD, Associate Professor of History at Augustana College

By Brittany Peacock,

6 days ago
DAVENPORT, IOWA (March 2, 2023) — This public talk provides insight into the compelling life of Gregoria Fraser Goins, an Afro-Dominican woman on the margins...
