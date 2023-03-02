Davenport
Davenport Public Library to Host “Gregoria Fraser Goins: A Worthy Subject in Her Own Right,” Presented by Dr Lauren Hammond Ford PhD, Associate Professor of History at Augustana College
By Brittany Peacock,6 days ago
DAVENPORT, IOWA (March 2, 2023) — This public talk provides insight into the compelling life of Gregoria Fraser Goins, an Afro-Dominican woman on the margins...
