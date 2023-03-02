Injury Reports, Odds, Channels, & More as Raptors Take on Wizards

The Toronto Raptors will open a two-game set against the Washington Wizards on Thursday: Where to watch, injury report, channels and more

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Thursday night to open a crucial two-game set against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game for Toronto. NBC Sports Washington and the Team 980 will call the game for Washington.

What to Watch For

It's a pivotal pair of games for the Raptors who sit just one game up on the Wizards for the ninth seed in the East. A victory would move Toronto into a tie with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed while a loss would drop the team into a tie with Washington in tenth.

Will Barton should see a little more playing time Thursday night against his former team. The 32-year-old had his first practice with the team Wednesday after playing four minutes on Tuesday. Expect a slightly longer stint against Washington.

Scottie Barnes turned in a dominant fourth quarter Tuesday night after a lackluster start to the game against Chicago. It worked out fine for the Raptors but Barnes needs to be far more engaged earlier in games.

Injury Reports

Toronto is fully healthy save for Otto Porter Jr.

Washington will be without Monte Morris.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -2 point favorites with an implied win probability of 58%. The total for the game is 222.5.

