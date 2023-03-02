Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Inside The Suns

Two Major Takeaways From Kevin Durant's Debut With Suns

By Hunter Simpson,

6 days ago

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant made his debut with the team last night. Here's two major takeaways from the night.

The Phoenix Suns are now undefeated thus far in the Kevin Durant era, as they took down the Charlotte Hornets 105-91. Due to a minutes restriction, Durant played just 27 minutes in his debut. That said, the small sample size put on display was impressive.

Durant will always get his.

In just 27 minutes, Durant still scored 23 points on 10-15 shooting. He also added six assists and two boards. Heading into the fourth with just 14 points, he activated takeover for the first few minutes of the quarter. Despite easing back into action, Durant hit some tough shots that are staples of his playstyle. It's beautiful to see his infamous mid-range jumper in a Suns jersey rather than an opposing team.

The scariest part about his performance is that it all looked too natural. He let the game come to him and took advantage of the opportunities the defense gave him. Having to guard Devin Booker and Chris Paul on the perimeter, and Ayton in the paint, Durant was left to go to work from the wing. The spacing he adds to this team is likely the biggest threat to opposing teams in the NBA.

Devin Booker is already thriving.

The trade for Durant benefited Booker more than any other player in Phoenix. We've previously spoken about the pressure being taken off Booker with a new first option arriving on the Suns. Defenses are naturally drawn to Durant, giving Booker more one-on-one opportunities and open shots. Numbers typically speak for themselves, and 37 points paired with seven assists and six rebounds is quite the stat line.

It's evident Booker is already comfortable and confident with the new lineup despite a few awkward possessions. The sky is the limit for this Suns team with their firepower at each position.

