Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Patricia might still be a candidate to join Broncos' coaching staff

By Jon Heath,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q18Sd_0l5GQKlu00

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed New England Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia for the team’s defensive coordinator position last week.

The Broncos ultimately decided to hire Vance Joseph instead, but Patricia made a good impression in Denver.

“[H]e was — he’s outstanding,” Payton said of his interview with Patricia. “I’ve known him for a long time. We practiced against the Patriots. I think he’s extremely talented. He’s a guy — I think they’ve won five Super Bowls while he was calling defenses. That was easy. I knew right away I wanted to interview Matt.”

Patricia didn’t get the DC job, but there’s been speculation that he might still be a candidate to join the team in some kind of senior advisor-type of role.

“That’s a fair question. I would say it’s a little early to answer that,” Payton said. “The question was, do I still possibly envision a role for Matt? We just got here [at the combine]. He and I are going to talk this week.

“I wouldn’t rule that out, though, if that were to possibly — if that possibly came to fruition, it would be for a few things. I’d certainly want to talk to Vance and our defensive coaches. I know Matt well enough to know how smart he is and what he can contribute. We’ll see.”

We have been tracking all of the changes to the Broncos’ coaching staff on this page.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Stay or go: Predicting the fates of Broncos free agents in 2023
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Anthony Richardson had 'instant rapport' with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Seattle, WA2 days ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Panthers named top trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Tyler Boyd has thoughts about the Ravens and Lamar Jackson drama
Baltimore, MD7 hours ago
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo likely to draw interest from Panthers, Raiders, Texans
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
According to CBS Sports’ writer Dennis Dodd, Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of three coaches “coaching for their job” in 2023
College Station, TX2 days ago
Is Taylor Lewan's tweet a sign of things to come for Chiefs in free agency?
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
Steelers pass on using franchise tag and focus on free agency
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy