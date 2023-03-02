Crowd hears HCM sale forum Subhead

Forum is first open dialogue about sale of 50-plus-year institution

An in-person crowd of an estimated 500 — including those watching in overflow rooms — plus more than 1,000 online listeners listen to Methodist Healthcare Systems top officers, rural healthcare advocates, and Hill Country Memorial officials. — Standard-Radio Post/Ken Esten Cooke

An in-person crowd of an estimated 500 — including those watching in overflow rooms — plus more than 1,000 online listeners listen to Methodist Healthcare Systems top officers, rural healthcare advocates, and Hill Country Memorial officials. — Standard-Radio Post/Ken Esten Cooke Methodist Healthcare Systems CEO Dan Miller (center) speaks on the pending sale of Hill Country Memorial Hospital, flanked by Paul Hancock, MHS chief medical officer, left, John Hawkins fo the Texas Hospital Association.

Methodist Healthcare Systems CEO Dan Miller (center) speaks on the pending sale of Hill Country Memorial Hospital, flanked by Paul Hancock, MHS chief medical officer, left, John Hawkins fo the Texas Hospital Association. HCM CEO Jayne Pope said she recognized people were angry over the sale of HCM.

HCM CEO Jayne Pope said she recognized people were angry over the sale of HCM. HCM board chairp Jenny Wieser speaks of tough decision.

HCM board chairp Jenny Wieser speaks of tough decision. Methodist CEO Dan Miller, right, and CMO Paul Hancock, left, explain the system’s approach to providing healthcare througout South and Southwest Texas. — Standard-Radio Post/Ken Esten Cooke

Hill Country Memorial and Methodist Healthcare Systems officials, along with experts in the challenges facing rural healthcare, answered questions regarding Methodist’s acquisition of HCM at a community forum on Monday night at the Hill Country University Center.

A packed house, with two overflow rooms and many more viewing online, heard factors leading to the board’s decision to pursue a sale.

For many in the audience, a connection to the hospital felt personal, as some helped collect change in jars to construct the first hospital in 1971, then watched and contributed to its prosperity as it rose to become one of the top-ranked hospitals in the nation, rural or otherwise.

“This was a decision that was not made lightly at all. (HCM) is a place that holds emotion for all of us,” said Jenny Wieser, a Fredericksburg native who serves as HCM board chairperson. “I was born in the Keidel Hospital, but I was standing in the parking lot of HCM when it opened (in 1971).”

HCM CEO Jayne Pope echoed the comments. “This is a generational decision. I understand some of you are angry … and grieving the loss of what you perceive is the very best part of Hill Country Memorial. But it’s also about rebirth and a new beginning,” she said.

Declining data

Pope shared data that showed the hospital’s — and all healthcare operations’ — financial challenges in the face of declining federal reimbursements for Medicaid and Medicare, increasing competition, cuts in supplemental insurance payments, the transition toward out-patient care over higher-margin overnight stays, higher costs and the local challenge of recruiting in a high-cost-of-living market.

Pope said the hospital loses money on every Medicare patient, which makes up 70% of its customers. “I don’t ever like to say ‘make money’ and ‘patients’ in the same sentence, but we are not able to break even on Medicare,” she said.

The hospital’s net operating income was negative in the past three years, with $10-million loss in 2022. Its increased dependence on government-funded care only compounds the issues of cost increases and shorter patient stays. And Pope said every one percent shift in costs and reimbursements can mean a $1-million decrease in revenues. Currently, three service lines help supplement six additional lines of service that all lose money.

Indicators of when it’s time to take action include, loss of market share, difficulties in recruiting, competition and quality metrics decline. Downward trending net income, emergency department visits and a reliance on investments to break even also are warning signs, Pope said.

Strategic vision

The lack of profitability is affecting HCM’s reputation for quality healthcare scores. It achieved a past 10 years, HCM has reached the “Top 100 Hospital” designation by IBM Watson Health in six of those years. “The years we didn’t, it wasn’t because of quality,” Pope said. “You have to show a profit to be a Top 100 Hospital.”

Wieser said the board, at its fall 2020 strategic planning session, began considering an “alternative to independence.”

“The purview of the board is not to operate the hospital, but to provide a strategic vision for it,” Wieser said. “It was incumbent on us to look at where we are and what we need to do.”

Wieser said the board engaged Cain Brothers, a consulting group, for the second time in a decade. The first study by Cain came back positive, Wieser said, but the second time 10 years later forced the board to consider options. “The goal was not to remain independent at all costs, which would have been nice, but to retain an upward trajectory (in quality).”

“We wanted to expand our services, provide education for our employees and workforce development, and … we wanted a seat at the governance table,” Wieser said. “If you’re looking for a partner, you’re looking for someone with a good track record for having done this before.”

The board considered remaining independent but faced cutting services to get back in the black. Fund-raising, even with generous Gillespie County residents, would only cover about 20% of the $16 million funding gap needed to maintain the status quo in its operations. Given increasing competition and unforeseen regulatory changes, the board opted to consider a sale.

Wieser said it also considered trying to pass a taxing entity, but that would have placed an additional burden on property owners. And it still would not have enabled the quality growth, nor allowed giving to help its other satellite clinics in other communities.

An acquisition

Wieser said the board’s best options for keeping high-quality care was considering an acquisition. The board prioritized objectives and began a search for an entity that could supply these quality services.

She said HCM must evaluate its future from a position of strength to look for a buyer. “You go out when you’re at your strongest and you make the best deal that you can,” Wieser said. “Sadly, many hospitals are in the position of having waited too long, and they’re in dire financial hardship and they’re either not going to receive an offer and they’ll close, or they’ll receive pennies on the dollar.”

Methodist Healthcare, she said, had a proven record of quality and would let care remain local. She added services would be added locally and, additionally, would provide a workforce pipeline for nurses and other employees, as well as provide a commitment to capital investment.

The sale would create a Methodist Advisory Board to provide input for strategy, a legacy entity to operate the wellness center and thrift store, and a foundation which would control the sale proceeds, along with the $40 million in past donations. She said a future “community foundation” could result from the funds to further health initiatives in town, which in theory could range from wellness education, to housing for hospital employees, among other things.

HCM board members who would serve on the Methodist Advisory board include Dale Crenwelge, Dr. Michael Johnson, Penny McBride and John Willome. Legacy conversion committee members would include Carlin Friar, Joel Junker, McBride, Allison McDade, Chris Schoessow, Dan Sechrist, John Washburne, Wieser and Todd Willingham.

Healthcare trends

The issues and challenges facing rural healthcare are legion, and even relatively financially stable facilities like HCM, with its large donor base, are not immune.

John Hawkins, CEO of the Texas Hospital Association, said his members include hospital operations large and small. He said his website has downloadable “explainer” forms to illustrate the challenges in the industry not unique to Hill Country.

Hawkins’ group engaged consulting firm Kaufman-Hall. Its statewide data, he said, matched up largely with the trends occurring at HCM.

“Since 2019, Texas hospitals’ labor costs are up $18.1 billion, drug costs are up $2.8 billion, and medical supplies up another $1.3 billion,” he said. “When you look at those economic headwinds, cash on hand and the financial situation, 48% of hospitals in Texas are operating in the red. One in 10 are at risk of closure.”

Hawkins said Texas led the nation in hospital closures before the pandemic. Where stimulus funds delayed those closings, it “created a fiscal cliff” when that funding distribution ends.

“You all know what’s going on in Washington right now, it’s unlikely they’re going to appropriate any more additional federal relief for the healthcare sector,” he said.

Texas’ Medicaid model only reimburses hospitals at 72% of costs, while the federal Medicare program reimburses at just 84%, pointing back to Pope’s assessment that those programs do not cover the hospital’s costs.

Rural problems

John Henderson, CEO of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH), said there are 158 rural hospitals in the state. “All are a little different,” he said. “Fredericksburg is a bit different because it’s a little bigger than the average rural hospital, and also, frankly, a bit better than rural hospitals.”

He said 26% of rural hospitals are at risk of closure, and rural hospitals are 5 times as likely to close. “More than 50% are upside-down (in funding),” he said. “That’s all external. It’s all of rural Texas’s story.”

Declines in admissions and in-patient revenue would not change. “Texas did not expand Medicaid, so we negotiate with the federal government, but every time we extend it, we get a little worse deal. There are less rural dollars out there (for healthcare).”

Henderson said HCM was wise to be proactive.

“Recently, St. Mark’s Hospital in LaGrange tried to affiliate or merge with a system,” he said. “After they had waited too long — Jenny talked about the timing — they had no takers. Then they tried to pass a local hospital district tax election and got their teeth kicked in. I don’t know how that would go here, but for most rural taxing entities, it does not go well.” As of last week, they’re trying to decide whether they can keep the hospital open. They are on the ropes and looking at a new model where they give up all inpatient services and only have an ER clinic.

“I’m not saying this is an easy decision or conversation, but I do respect people who come to it proactively and try to work through it from a position of strength,” Henderson said.

Methodist officials

The forum provided the first public comments from Methodist Healthcare System officials, including Dan Miller, CEO, and Dr. Paul Hancock, chief medical officer for MHS.

Miller said Methodist’s mission was to “serve humanity by serving God by providing exceptional, cost-effective health care, accessible to all.”

He said Methodist Healthcare Ministries was a 50/50 partner with HCA, Healthcare Corporation of America, the largest provider of healthcare in Texas and the nation.

“It may surprise you to know Methodist provides the most uninsured and patient care and most services to Medicaid and Medicare patients,” Miller said. “If you aggregate the charitable work we did this past year, it was $880 million. We’re proud of that.”

Miller said he had the chance to talk to lots of locals in Fredericksburg in the past couple of weeks. “I can’t tell you how proud you should be of the care being delivered in your hometown,” he said. “We truly see the legacy of care here, the team members, the excellence, the extraordinary medical staff that is delivering top care. All of the indications today say that we’re going to be better … by Hill Country joining.”

Hancock said many patients — 44 per month, or 1 to 2 per day — already bypassed HCM to go to a Methodist facility in San Antonio. “We want to improve support for pulmonary and critical care,” Hancock said. “Those are a couple of the reasons most people go to San Antonio. We also would like to bring in-patient dialysis.”

Miller said success for Methodist will be providing more support and resources and keep people receiving care locally.

Dissenters

While panelists presented a united front, some said the forum lacked an allowance for dissenting voices.

Signs stating “Patients before Profits” posted by the roadside were taken down.

Dr. Robert Murray, a skeptic of the deal, felt the questions were too curated, avoiding the question of “Is it an option to stay independent and change the HCM leadership?”

David Johnson wondered how negotiating from strength led to the decision to sell. He said he would like to hear from rural hospital leaders who are maintaining profitability though they may be fewer in number than in the past.

Both were skeptical of HCA and its reputation for cost cutting. They said the hospital in Jourdanton cited as a success story after its acquisition by Methodist ended up closing its maternity operations in 2020.

Q&A session

Moderator Rev. Bobby Vitek, pastor of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, read questions from audience members.

• What will be the name of the new hospital? Methodist Hospital-Hill Country.

• The estimated date of closure would be March 31, Pope said. She said there was no indication of why the sale wouldn’t go through.

• The panel also addressed the easements the Fredericksburg City Council considered not supporting before getting more information about the sale. Pope said sale provides indemnification for Methodist on the easements. If they were needed, costs would come from the local foundation, not Methodist Healthcare Systems.

• The new foundation would support health initiatives in the community. The lack of childcare, the inability to live in Fredericksburg and affordable or attainable housing, education of nurses and other issues could all potentially be addressed. “The foundation hasn’t formed yet, but it will create its own mission statement,” Wieser said.

• Other questions revolved around doctor contracts. Miller said Methodist would seek to keep its doctors and programs and even recruit, but it would bring its contracts forward and not preserve any legacy agreements made with HCM. “It has to be true to its mission of cost-effectiveness,” he said.

Hancock said there was a misconception that Methodist would bring in its own doctors. “We have offered medical staff membership to every doctor who is on the current medical staff and the vast majority indicated they do wish to continue,” Hancock said. “Will we try to recruit? Yes, but those will be in new areas such as pulmonary.”

• Miller said pastoral care would remain a priority. He also said HCM “was doing great things with home health and hospice care. We’re going to learn from them. If anything, we’re going to model what they do (at other facilities).”

• The Methodist Advisory Board would be eight people total, including four from Methodist and four from HCM.

• One questioner posed why so few people (HCM board) made a decision that was so big for the community. Wieser said they had to consider what leaking the information would have on its employees, its competitors, its vendors, customers and patients. She added a private business would not negotiate in public.

• Pope said she owned taking the names down of HCM board members when the sale was announced. (It has been corrected since it received criticism.) Wieser said “unity of message” was the factor, but both women apologized and said it was the wrong way to handle it.

Pope also said she wished she had done the town hall and answered questions earlier. They spoke to private groups, but the larger message did not get out. “I wish we would have done this earlier, so thank you for being raw and sharing really hard questions,” she said.

• Some audience members said they hoped another forum would follow after the sale to define expectations.

• Pope and Wieser said they considered Sid Peterson Hospital as a partner, as it is both “a collaborator and competitor,” currently. But the operations are the same size and “we’re both rural hospitals, and still have the same challenges as every other rural operations.”

• Miller said he would like to find a way to work with Texas Tech University’s Fredericksburg regional site to help with training and education of nurses. He spoke with Senator Pete Flores about helping facilitate more training to keep more professionals in the pipeline.

• Miller also praised local cardiologists as “world class,” and said Methodist would not be interested in “messing with what’s working.” He expressed confidence in the acquisition and said HCM would bring added value to Methodist in both practices and its commitment to quality.

“When I look at Hill Country Memorial, its best days are not behind it,” Miller said. “Its best days are ahead of it.”

ONLINE

A video of the full forum is available via Fbg.live’s Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B41uJdCVoyU.