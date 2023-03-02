Crosswind Aviation will host WASP historical exhibit Subhead

Mimi Lindstrom Segall, the mother of Fredericksburg resident Lindy Segall, served as a WASP during WWII. — Family photo

Thu, 03/02/2023

An exhibit honoring Women’s History Month, featuring the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of World War II, will be open Monday through Friday, March 6-10, in Fredericksburg.

Hours for the exhibition are 10 a.m.5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Terminal Building located at the Gillespie County Airport, 191 Airport Road.

On Thursday afternoon, the exhibit is moving to the National Museum for the Pacific War’s Nimitz Ballroom for a special program on Friday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

On public display will be the traveling exhibit on loan from the National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater where the first female pilots to fly U.S. military aircraft trained from 1942 to 1944.

Called into service to release male pilots for combat duty in two theaters of war, the WASP flew every aircraft in the Army’s arsenal. In addition to ferrying, they towed gunnery targets, transported equipment and non-flying personnel, and flight-tested aircraft that had been repaired before the men were allowed to fly them again.

The program was abruptly disbanded by Congress in December of 1944 as the men began to be rotating back from Europe and the Pacific. The women were sent home at their own expense and the 38 that died in service were denied a military burial, their families a gold star.

It was not until 1977 that the WASP were finally granted veteran status, but without retroactive benefits.

In 2010, they were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. And the first WASP was interred at Arlington National Cemetery in 2016 after a protracted struggle with the Secretary of the Army.

From the outset of the program, organized and directed by famed aviatrix Jacqueline Cochran, the full story is still largely untold.

“It was kept a secret initially, because the commanders in the Army Air Forces were skeptical that women had the physical and emotional stamina to fly these warbirds,” said Lisa Taylor, Executive Director of the National WASP WWII Museum.

Activities will conclude on Friday, March 10 with the WASP exhibit being part of the educational program for Women’s History Month that is live-streamed from the National Museum of the Pacific War to schools in 15 states.

That program takes place in the Nimitz Ballroom from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and will feature a special program by: Lisa Taylor, Executive Director of the WASP Museum; Lindy Segall, son of WASP Mimi Lindstrom Segall; and Bryan Degner, Pacific War Museum Outreach Coordinators.

WASP memorabilia will also be on display. “We’re hoping to attract visitors from across the Hill Country and beyond to celebrate these remarkable women who made history during wartime and opened the door for female pilots in both military and civilian careers,” said Gwen Fullbrook, owner of Crosswind Aviation, sponsor of the exhibit.

To learn more about the WASP Museum, visit www. waspmuseum.org.