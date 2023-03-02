Open in App
Norman, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive third projection to land 2024 4-Star WR Bryant Wesco

By Bryant Crews,

6 days ago
Oklahoma has yet to break the ice on the 2024 class with its first commitment of the cycle. However, as of the last month or so, they’ve been trending in the right direction with multiple prospects. One of those players is 2024 four-star wide receiver prospect Bryant Wesco.

Wesco is a talented receiver and has had Oklahoma in his sights after he camped with the Sooners last summer. Since earning his offer, his recruitment has taken off. The Sooners have worked to build their relationship with Wesco, and it appears it’s paying off.

Oklahoma now has their third projection in favor of landing the consensus four-star playmaker as OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm issued a crystal ball projecting Wesco to be a Sooner. This comes after OUInsider’s Parker Thune OUInsider's Parker Thune and Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com issued predictions for the Sooners.

With Wesco trending this hard in Oklahoma’s direction, it raises the question of when Wesco would pull the trigger on a decision.

While the Sooners are favorites on 247Sports and Rivals, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still favors TCU. Which means there’s at least a competition between the Big 12 foes. Wesco has visited TCU twice this year alone. Once in January, his most recent visit came on Wednesday as he and a few other Oklahoma targets saw TCU for their second Junior Day. By all accounts, former Sooner turned TCU wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly also prioritizes Wesco as their top target.

This battle could come down to who Wesco fits more with and would likely serve as new Oklahoma wide receiver coach Emmett Jones’ first substantial recruiting battle. The Sooners have positioned themselves for success in this recruitment but will need to seal the deal.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

