Golden State Warriors Can Land Karl-Anthony Towns In A Huge Blockbuster Trade This Summer

The Golden State Warriors were supposed to be heading into the 2023 season following a championship, their 4th in their ranks. The Warriors got the job done thanks to their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, although Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins had invaluable roles as well and deserve their credit. It was certainly an impressive title run by the team last year, especially since they took down a talented Boston Celtics side led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the NBA Finals.

But instead of challenging this season, the Warriors are not as dominant as they were last year since they sit 5th in the Western Conference with a 32-30 record. The team has been inconsistent on both ends of the floor, and the Draymond Green incident seems to have played a massive role in team chemistry. Stephen Curry is doing his thing by averaging 29.4 PPG but has only appeared in 38 games. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole has seemingly not been able to take a step up as he is forcing the issue and averaging 20.8 PPG on only 43.2% shooting from the field and 32.9% from three. Otherwise, no other player has been particularly impressive. Overall, the Warriors have been very average, to say the very least.

Obviously, Golden State wants to contend for the title, and they should be looking for ways to improve the roster at all costs. Those costs might include polarizing forward Draymond Green, youngster Jonathan Kuminga, and even recently acquired Gary Payton II. Draymond is posting 8.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 6.9 APG, but the Warriors might not want him to take his player option worth over $27 million. Kuminga is a talented player but could be used as trade bait, and that goes for Gary Payton II, who was brought in before the trade deadline.

That could mean three valuable rotation pieces are available in trade talks, especially when three first-round picks are involved. The best target should be none other than 3-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man has only played 21 games but is averaging 20.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG on 50.5% FG, 32.5% 3-PT FG, and 88.5% FT. His numbers are down, and reports are coming out that Timberwolves might want to focus their future on Anthony Edwards, a tough competitor, and supremely talented scorer. As of this moment, teams are rubbing their hands with the anticipation that Towns could be looking to leave Minnesota very soon .

If it is true that Minnesota wouldn’t mind trading Towns, the Warriors could pounce to form an iconic starter rotation. Here is the best option for the Golden State Warriors to catapult every other team in the West and certainly win it all through an iconic trade package.

Trade Package: Karl-Anthony Towns for Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, 2023 First-Round Pick, 2025 First-Round Pick, 2027 First-Round Pick

This trade package is mainly focused on the picks and solid two-way talents of the players because Minnesota wants to push toward the playoffs, while Golden State wants to perform a blockbuster deal for another All-Star to pair with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. Here is why this deal works for both sides, especially the Warriors.

Golden State Once Again Have The Most Talented Starting Lineup In The NBA

In almost any circumstance, a player with Karl-Anthony Towns’ skill would be completely untouchable as a big man with guard skills. But the Minnesota Timberwolves are not looking too great and are struggling to convince anyone that they are legitimate title contenders, even with the addition of Rudy Gobert. Towns is the main guy on the team, and he is always a candidate to make the All-Star Team over the past few seasons. Of course, he has dealt with injury issues this year and missed his chance.

If the Warriors swoop in and offer the three first-round picks with Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II, Minnesota might take a look and might pull the trigger on the deal to recoup the massive package they sent to Utah for Gobert. Young prospect Kuminga can take some of the defensive responsibility and can be molded into a full-time starter under a good coach. Draymond and Payton II can also play pivotal roles, but no doubt, it is obvious who wins this deal.

Karl-Anthony Towns with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins would be overkill. The big man is averaging 23.1 PPG and 11.2 RPG over his career and is one of the best shooting bigs of all-time (39.3% 3-PT FG). Towns can do it all on both ends of the floor, especially when surrounded by arguably the two greatest shooters of all time. Even if teams throw everything at Golden State to stop the threes, it could be difficult to handle another sharpshooter who stands 6’11” tall.

The Warriors will have to change their philosophy if they do acquire Towns, although the big man will be able to adapt because of his shooting. With a dominant big man, the team must let him go to work with his touches. Curry is unselfish enough to feed him the ball and will be willing to do so, especially since Wiggins and Poole are capable of playing off stars, as proved last year. Curry and Towns become one of the best little-big duos in NBA history on the offensive side of the floor because neither player cannot be stopped in single coverage in Golden State’s system.

With Klay spotting up as the third option and Wiggins defending the perimeter, the Warriors would be extremely dominant. With another All-Star in Towns on the floor, Golden State becomes the favorites to win it all, with Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Towns, and Kevon Looney occupying the starting five, with Poole coming off the bench.

Minnesota Rebuild Their Focus On Anthony Edwards And Push Towards The Playoffs

Minnesota broke the bank to get Rudy Gobert on board, as the deal involved Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, the draft rights to Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick), the Timberwolves’ unprotected 2023, 2025, and 2027 first-round picks, the Wolves 2029 first-round pick (top-five protected), and the right to swap first-rounders with Minnesota in 2026. That is a massive package that effectively gave the Jazz the ammo to completely rebuild and re-focus their efforts on improving the play of All-Star Lauri Markkanen, youngster Collin Sexton, and rookie Walker Kessler. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are trying to contend but look a little far off right now as they stand 8th in the West at 32-32.

Minnesota could realize that their future could lie with Anthony Edwards, a tough competitor and 21-year-old star who is posting 24.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.5 APG on 45.8% FG, 36.3% 3-PT FG, and 77.7% FT. Edwards is not only a blessed athlete in terms of explosiveness and quickness, but he has elite scoring ability and made his first All-Star Team this year. No doubt, Edwards has the talent to be the best player in Minnesota and kickstart a new era alongside Rudy Gobert, newly acquired Mike Conley, and some newcomers in Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II. The Timberwolves would also gain three first-round picks to replenish their exhausted stash.

A starting lineup with Conley, Edwards, Kuminga, Green, and Gobert would be difficult to score against. Defense wins championships, and while the team will need more to win it all, they might be a little closer than they are right now. Towns and Gobert might not be the best fit, as the modern NBA is not fit for two 7-footers, even if the former can space the floor at an elite level. Gobert is offensively limited, and he must be able to patrol the paint freely, as he showed with the Utah Jazz teams that finished with the 1st seed in the West in 2021. Not to mention, Gobert could see a spike in his rebounding and shot-blocking ability when another elite defensive forward in Draymond is by his side.

The Timberwolves seem to be a team that would do well to make the playoffs but are nothing more than a first-round exit. Their future looks bleak as well since they gave up so much for Rudy Gobert and must find a way to continue to grow as a playoff contender while replenishing first-round picks. A trade that sends Karl-Anthony Towns to Golden State means the Timberwolves acquire three new rotation pieces as the focus comes on a 21-year-old All-Star in Anthony Edwards.

A Win-Win Situation: The Warriors Win It All Next Season, Minnesota Can Focus On Anthony Edwards

The Golden State Warriors era that had Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson never had an elite big man because their style of play involves movement off the ball and quick passing. Luckily, Towns is not any ordinary big man. He, and Anthony Davis, are unique big men who are both close to 7 feet tall but have guard skills that include ball-handling, passing, and shooting. Towns can literally shoot over defenders and can play on or off the ball. Alongside Steph, Klay, Poole, and Wiggins, Towns can be the center in an even deadlier “Death Lineup.” Instead of Andre Iguodala playing at power forward alongside Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins can be a power forward alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Warriors will have to accept losing three rotational pieces and three first-round picks, but they must go all-in for a 5th championship with Stephen Curry as their best player because the point guard is turning 35 years old in a couple of weeks. With Towns, the Warriors are the favorites to win it all next year, even ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who have just acquired Kevin Durant. The Warriors have better shooting, athleticism, and a skilled big man against the Suns, and that could be the end of that.

Meanwhile, Minnesota goes all-in with Anthony Edwards as their best player and proceeds with the future accordingly. They can try to make the playoffs this year but can re-focus their efforts next year. Conley is a smart and experienced point guard who can elevate Edwards’ play, Gobert can occupy the paint, and the newly acquired pieces can compete on defense and do the dirty work. Even Timberwolves fans will have to admit that a duo of Towns and Gobert might not work seamlessly, as Towns’ numbers are down even if he has only played 21 games so far.

With Towns gone, the Timberwolves can look towards improving the roster by re-signing Draymond to a team-friendly deal and continuing the growth of Kuminga and Payton II. The Timberwolves might be better off with Towns gone to avoid the seemingly incoming drama for a chance to make Anthony Edwards the star of the show. As logical as this trade might be for Minnesota, Golden State absolutely wins this deal and likely win the 2024 NBA championship to solidify Steph Curry’s status as a top-2 point guard of all time.

