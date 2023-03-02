NBA Executive Reveals He Fears The Clippers Much Less After They Signed Russell Westbrook

The LA Clippers have been on a three-game losing streak since Russell Westbrook's arrival.

Russell Westbrook joining the Los Angeles Clippers was supposed to bolster their title hopes, but to an NBA executive, the team isn't even a feared unit.

Per The Athletic's John Hollinger , one of the executives spoke about the condition in the Clippers camp, saying that he fears them "much lesser" while talking under the condition of anonymity.

In his column, Hollinger wrote: "The Clippers? Everything is under control here, now that they signed the player their in-town rivals couldn’t wait to be rid of and promoted him to the starting lineup."

He also added: "Russell Westbrook’s high-usage, low-efficiency, non-floor-spacing style seems almost perfectly suited to minimize Kawhi Leonard’s and Paul George’s effectiveness. “Actually, I fear them much less now,” said one exec, who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely. (Also, um … didn’t they already try this two years ago with Rajon Rondo? How’d that work out?)."

The Clippers have been on a three-game losing streak since Westbrook's arrival. And Hollinger further opined that it could be an interesting summer in LA, especially after the side didn't pony up the money for him to finish sixth seed.

How Has Russell Westbrook Fared With The LA Clippers?

It has been a decent start for Russell Westbrook with his new franchise. In the three games, he's played so far, the 34-year-old averages 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists — his debut coming in the high-octane Clippers vs. Kings clash.

The three-game losing streak puts LA at 33-31 and sixth in the West. And safe to say not all is Westbrook's fault. While the turnovers and the erratic defense continue to be glaring flaws, the team will need to figure out a way to maximize the most out of the explosive guard.

Westbrook to the Clippers wasn't without the team's stars gunning for him. His former OKC Thunder mate, Paul George, was vocal in his recruitmen t after Westbrook and Utah Jazz agreed to a buyout. Only time will tell if he and the Clippers can indeed end their 2022-23 season with the trophy in their hands.

