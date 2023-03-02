Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Executive Reveals He Fears The Clippers Much Less After They Signed Russell Westbrook

By Aaron Abhishek,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKHz2_0l5GAq0S00

The LA Clippers have been on a three-game losing streak since Russell Westbrook's arrival.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Russell Westbrook joining the Los Angeles Clippers was supposed to bolster their title hopes, but to an NBA executive, the team isn't even a feared unit.

Per The Athletic's John Hollinger , one of the executives spoke about the condition in the Clippers camp, saying that he fears them "much lesser" while talking under the condition of anonymity.

In his column, Hollinger wrote: "The Clippers? Everything is under control here, now that they signed the player their in-town rivals couldn’t wait to be rid of and promoted him to the starting lineup."

He also added: "Russell Westbrook’s high-usage, low-efficiency, non-floor-spacing style seems almost perfectly suited to minimize Kawhi Leonard’s and Paul George’s effectiveness. “Actually, I fear them much less now,” said one exec, who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely. (Also, um … didn’t they already try this two years ago with Rajon Rondo? How’d that work out?)."

The Clippers have been on a three-game losing streak since Westbrook's arrival. And Hollinger further opined that it could be an interesting summer in LA, especially after the side didn't pony up the money for him to finish sixth seed.

How Has Russell Westbrook Fared With The LA Clippers?

It has been a decent start for Russell Westbrook with his new franchise. In the three games, he's played so far, the 34-year-old averages 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists — his debut coming in the high-octane Clippers vs. Kings clash.

The three-game losing streak puts LA at 33-31 and sixth in the West. And safe to say not all is Westbrook's fault. While the turnovers and the erratic defense continue to be glaring flaws, the team will need to figure out a way to maximize the most out of the explosive guard.

Westbrook to the Clippers wasn't without the team's stars gunning for him. His former OKC Thunder mate, Paul George, was vocal in his recruitmen t after Westbrook and Utah Jazz agreed to a buyout. Only time will tell if he and the Clippers can indeed end their 2022-23 season with the trophy in their hands.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Anthony Davis Throws Shade At Russell Westbrook: "It's Always Fun When You're Winning"
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Anthony Davis Reportedly Recruited Draymond Green On A Hot Mic: "Let's Get You As A Laker Next Season"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Russell Westbrook Thinks The Clippers Will Be A Hard Team To Stop: "My Job Is To Keep Instilling Confidence In Paul And Kawhi"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Tee Morant's Parenting: "You're His Daddy, You Are Not His Boy."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant Went Clubbing And Flashed Gun Even After Getting Called Out For Off-Court Road Habits At Players-Only Meeting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Lost His Mom When He Was A 4-Year-Old And His Father Survived 9/11 When The Planes Hit The Building
Boston, MA2 days ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Take On Ja Morant Gun Incident: "You're Not A Rapper, You're An NBA Player."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant Could Get Automatic 50-Game Suspension If He Had Gun On The Team Plane
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Michael Jordan Said He Would Still Play The Game Of Basketball Even If He Didn't Get Paid: "No One Can Pay For The Love That I Have For The Game"
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Gives Big Advice To Ja Morant: “If You Can't Learn Anything, Learn From Me."
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe Says Devin Booker Has Become More Talkative Because He Has The 'Ultimate Big Brother' In Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Kevin Garnett Thinks The Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis If He Fails To Lead Them Without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Chris Paul Noticing The Mavericks Having Only Four Players On The Floor
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Fans React To Russell Westbrook Getting Courtside Viewers Thrown Out Of Clippers Game: "Same Old Westbrook"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Draymond Green Destroys Dillon Brooks, Claims He's Reason Grizzlies Aren't Ready To Win A Championship
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Video: Russell Westbrook Kicked Two Fans Out Of The Arena In Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Ja Morant Will Remain Away From Memphis Grizzlies For At Least The Next Four Games
Memphis, TN11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy