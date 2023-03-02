Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Apple Stalls ChatGPT-Powered App Update Over Child Safety Concerns

By Dan Ladden-Hall,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9heE_0l5GAoUE00
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Apple blocked the release of an update to an email app that uses ChatGPT over fears that it might inadvertently show inappropriate content to kids, according to The Wall Street Journal . The app, BlueMail, had planned to roll out a new AI feature using OpenAI ’s chatbot to help automate tasks like composing emails and managing calendar events—but Apple’s app-review team reportedly stopped the update going ahead without BlueMail increasing its age restrictions or introducing content filtering. “Your app includes AI-generated content but does not appear to include content filtering at this time,” the review team told BlueMail’s developers, according to the Journal . Blix Inc., which develops BlueMail, said it disagreed with Apple’s decision.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD19 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX15 hours ago
Florida Man Attacked by Alligator at Front Door
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Police Probe Crowd Size After Pair of Women Are Crushed to Death at Concert
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago
Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at Washington Hotel: Report
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Buster Murdaugh Calls Cops on Photogs Following Him
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy