Apple Stalls ChatGPT-Powered App Update Over Child Safety Concerns

Apple blocked the release of an update to an email app that uses ChatGPT over fears that it might inadvertently show inappropriate content to kids, according to The Wall Street Journal . The app, BlueMail, had planned to roll out a new AI feature using OpenAI ’s chatbot to help automate tasks like composing emails and managing calendar events—but Apple’s app-review team reportedly stopped the update going ahead without BlueMail increasing its age restrictions or introducing content filtering. “Your app includes AI-generated content but does not appear to include content filtering at this time,” the review team told BlueMail’s developers, according to the Journal . Blix Inc., which develops BlueMail, said it disagreed with Apple’s decision.

