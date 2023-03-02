Larry Johnson Talks About Signing with Converse: “Nike Didn’t Think I Would Have a Good Career.”

Larry Johnson ended up signing with Converse because Nike didn’t believe he would be successful in the NBA.

Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson became popular in the 1990s because of his nickname Grandmama. The monicker was born out of the Converse commercial, where he played basketball while dressed up as a grandmother. But before Grandmama became a worldwide hit, Johnson says that he wasn’t supposed to be a Converse endorser in the first place because, like any NBA player, he wanted to be a Nike man.

Unfortunately, LJ says Nike didn’t believe in him:

“I thought I was going to be a Nike man. I sat around all summer waiting for Nike to call. When Nike finally called, they were straight up. They said they weren’t going to sign me. Nike flat-out told me they didn’t think I would have a good pro career because of my height (6-6) playing power forward.”

You can fault Nike for its opinion. After all, it would be the world’s top sneaker company if it didn’t make good decisions. But in the case of Larry Johnson, the Oregon-based shoe company may have missed out on a potential shoe endorser.

Not great, but still good

Although Larry Johnson did not have a great NBA career, you can argue that he had a good one.

After the Charlotte Hornets drafted him first overall in the 1991 NBA Draft, Johnson won Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 19.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

In his five seasons with the Hornets, he earned two All-Star game appearances and even made the All-NBA second team in 1993 while also being named to the U.S. men’s basketball team that won the gold medal at the 1994 FIBA World Cup.

LJ’s scoring decreased when he was traded to the New York Knicks, but it was in the Big Apple where he would find success. Johnson was a key member of the 1999 Knicks team that won the Eastern Conference title. Although they lost to the Spurs in the Finals, that was the last time that the Knicks made it that far.

After 10 NBA seasons, Johnson retired early because of back problems. He finished with career averages of 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, which isn’t bad at all, considering he was undersized for his position.

It wasn’t supposed to be Grandmama

Another interesting thing that LJ disclosed was that Converse’s initial pitch to him was a commercial that included Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Per Johnson:

‘We’ve got a great idea for a commercial. We’re going to put you in a gurney, cover you up. We’re going to have Magic Johnson and Larry Bird operating on you. They’ll say, ‘Oh, We did it. A perfect basketball player.’ Then they say, ‘We’ve got to name him.’ Larry says, ‘It’s got to be Larry.’ And Magic says, ‘It’s got to be Johnson.’ They go back and forth. ‘Larry.’ ‘Johnson.’ ‘Larry.’ ‘Johnson.’ Then I raise up off the gurney.”

That idea was one of the reasons why Johnson decided to sign with Converse. However, six months later, they called him and told him that they were doing something different.

Converse wanted to showcase their Aero Glide basketball shoes, and they wanted to do it a funny way - they wanted to prove that their shoe was so light and so fast that “ a grandmother can whoop you in them”.

At that point, Johnson said that he had already taken a million and bought his mother a house, so he could not say no. And so Grandmama was born.