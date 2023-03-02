XFL Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Every Game

Just two weeks into the XFL season and some separation is already starting to occur among some of the teams. With a full slate of divisional action on tap for Week 3, these gaps could grow or shrink depending on how the upcoming matchups play out.

On Saturday, the lone game of the day has Seattle taking on Vegas in prime time . The two North Division foes are still seeking their first win with the Sea Dragons having lost their two games by a total of six points while the Vipers couldn't find their footing on a water-logged Cashman Field last Saturday, slipping and sliding their way to an 18-6 home loss to D.C.

On Sunday afternoon, those same Defenders will take on fellow undefeated St. Louis with the winner taking control of the North. The Battlehawks have won their first two games, both on the road, by a total of five points so they know what it takes to win a close contest. This also could be a matchup of contrasting offensive styles. D.C. has the XFL's top rushing attack while St. Louis has been the most efficient team through the air in the early going.

The middle game of the Sunday tripleheader pits Orlando against Arlington. The Guardians have struggled out of the gates, losing their first two games by a combined 39 points. The Renegades will look to bounce back after falling to Houston last week. The Roughnecks will try and stay undefeated in the nightcap when they host San Antonio. The Brahmas are coming off a convincing 30-12 road victory over the Guardians but now must face a Houston team that has scored a league-leading 56 points and has given up just 26 (second to D.C.) through two games.

So which teams will come out on top in every XFL game this weekend? Athlon's own Steven Lassan ( @AthlonSteven ), Mark Ross ( @AthlonMarkR ), and Ben Weinrib ( @benweinrib ) predict the winners for every Week 3 game:

XFL Week 3 Predictions

