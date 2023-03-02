Bruins Acquire Tyler Bertuzzi From Red Wings

The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft and a fourth-round pick in 2025.

The arms race in the Eastern Conference is reaching historic levels.

The Boston Bruins became the latest team out East to make another big swing ahead of Friday's trade deadline, acquiring forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft and a fourth-round pick in 2025. The first-round pick is top-10 protected.

Bertuzzi is currently in the final year of his contract, which carries a cap hit of $4.75 million, and he will be a UFA at season's end. The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Bertuzzi's salary.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger , a main factor that pushed this deal along from Boston's end appears to be a suspected injury to forward Taylor Hall, who will receive further assessments in the coming days to determine how long he will be out of the Bruins' lineup.

And so, the rich get richer.

Bertuzzi seems to fit the mold of how the Bruins operate perfectly on the surface, arriving in Boston as a hard-nosed forechecker with size, physicality, and a track record of offensive flare who can play in the top-six. The 28-year-old is coming off his first 30-goal season as an NHLer in 2021-22, having followed up that career-best performance this year with four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 29 games thus far, all while logging roughly 16-1/2 minutes in average ice time.

Injuries appear to have limited Bertuzzi quite extensively this season – not only in his ability to actually suit up for games but to throw his body around without abandon like he's typically known to do. Having been back on the ice for quite some time now, though, Bertuzzi seems healthy and motivated to finish the season on a strong note, which could ultimately help earn the Bruins a Stanley Cup and himself a pricey new contract.

With the power dynamics in the East shifting by the hour, don't be surprised if another move is on the horizon as teams scramble to respond.