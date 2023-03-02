Severe Turbulence Causes Lufthansa Flight to Germany to Divert to DC

Most of us have encountered some level of turbulence on a flight at some point — probably more than once. It's not our favorite part of flying, that's for sure, but it's usually not a big deal. It might feel like a lot of movement to us, but to the pilots who are in charge of getting us to our destination safely, it's just another day at work.

But in some rare cases, turbulence can really be a disaster, which is what happened with one Lufthansa flight recently. According to footage that @nbcwashington shared on TikTok, things got so bad the flight had to divert to DC instead of carrying on to its destination in Germany.

According to passengers on the plane, there was a bit of turbulence on the flight that steadied out, and everything was going fine. In fact, flight attendants were up and in the middle of food service when the turbulence hit again, causing the plane to drop, and then, after a few more seconds of leveling out, it dropped again.

In the footage, we can see the aftermath, and it's not pretty. There's food and debris everywhere — what a mess.

A Lufthansa spokesperson shared a statement with CNN revealing that some passengers were treated for minor injuries .

“This was so-called clear air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning,” the statement said. “The affected passengers were given initial care on board by the flight attendants trained for such cases. As the safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is the top priority at all times, the cockpit crew decided to make an alternate landing to (Dulles airport) after flying through the turbulence.”

That must have been so scary for everyone involved, but we're glad to hear that everyone on the plane is safe. Phew!

